A renewed push for casino smoking ban in R.I. is sparked by N.J. protest

“I think that is what we need to do,” said Vanessa Baker, a table games supervisor at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino and co-leader of Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) Rhode Island. “We need to go into the State House and light up and see how they like it.”

Here in Rhode Island, advocates say it might be time for that tactic, as state Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio continues to oppose a ban on casino smoking.

PROVIDENCE — In New Jersey, advocates sparked up cigarettes in the middle of a Senate Health Committee meeting earlier this month as part of their push to ban smoking in casinos.

Representative Teresa A. Tanzi, a Narragansett Democrat, said she plans to introduce a bill to ban casino smoking once the 2024 legislative sessions begins on Jan. 2. It will be the third year in a row that she has introduced the legislation.

Tanzi, a former smoker from New Jersey, said she can’t imagine smoking in the State House to protest the lack of action on the casino smoking ban. “But I have to say I was laughing out loud and just so proud of my Jersey brethren,” she said. “You can take the girl out of Jersey, but you can’t take the Jersey out of the girl. So who knows?”

During an interview about the 2024 legislative session, Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, said he remains opposed to ending smoking at the state’s two casinos — Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino and Bally’s Tiverton Casino.

Ruggerio, a smoker who lives near the Twin River casino, noted that Rhode Island is set to launch online casino gambling, or “iGaming,” in March — an initiative that he championed. “If you have iGaming, you can stay home — you don’t have to go up there,” he said. “If that (smoking) offends you, you can stay home and gamble.”

Ruggerio argued that Rhode Island would lose revenue if it banned smoking at the casinos. “If they want to give us the revenue that we will lose as a result, I’ll stop smoking,” he said.

Advocates maintain that state revenue would increase if the casinos became totally smoke-free. But Ruggerio said, “I don’t see that. As I told the unions: Give us the $15 million that we are going to lose over here — $15 (million) or more. They haven’t ponied up yet.”

Advocates note that Massachusetts and Connecticut are among the states that have banned smoking in casinos.

Ruggerio said some Rhode Islanders went to the Encore Boston Harbor casino after it opened in 2019 in Everett, Mass., but he said, “They couldn’t smoke there, especially in the winter, and they came back here.”

Senator V. Susan Sosnowski, a South Kingstown Democrat who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, said she, too, plans to re-introduce legislation to ban smoking in casinos once the 2024 session commences.

She noted that she sponsored the law, passed in 2004, that prohibits smoking in enclosed public spaces in Rhode Island, including restaurants, bars, shopping malls, retail stores, schools, and sports arenas. “I was shunned from going into restaurants after that,” she said. “But it turned out to be a good thing.”

Sosnowski gives Bally’s credit for installing ventilation systems and allowing smoking only in certain areas of the casinos, but she said the dangers of second-hand smoke remain for employees and customers. “We have to make a compelling argument that health is more important than the almighty dollar,” she said.

Sosnowski said, “I have the utmost respect for the Senate president,” and she realizes he is trying to safeguard a key source of state revenue.

But, she said, studies show casino revenue increasing when smoking is banned. “I don’t think they would lose a dime,” she said.

A 2022 report by Las Vegas-based C3 Gaming found the pandemic altered consumer expectations and consumer behavior, including attitudes towards smoking in casinos. “Data from multiple jurisdictions clearly indicates that banning smoking no longer causes a dramatic drop in gaming revenue,” the report read. “In fact, non-smoking properties appear to be performing better than their counterparts that continue to allow smoking.”

Tanzi said opponents of the 2004 ban on most indoor smoking also predicted revenue losses for restaurants and bars. But, she said, “The sky has not fallen, and we are all better off as a result.”

While Ruggerio predicts a revenue loss, Tanzi said, “I’m optimistic this would make things better for casino workers and the bottom line of the state budget.”

Tanzi said she is unsure of the bill’s prospects in the next legislative session, but she said she will keep introducing it until it becomes law. “It’s a human tragedy that is easily avoidable,” she said.

Baker, 58, said she has been transferred to a non-smoking section of the Twin River casino, but she still takes multiple medications and uses two inhalers for respiratory problems she attributes to the cigarette smoke she has inhaled during 30 years working in casinos. She said many customers tell her they prefer to go to the casinos in Massachusetts and Connecticut because they are smoke-free.

“The legislature needs to do the right thing for the rest of the work force that they did in 2004,” Baker said. “I do have hope — if Ruggerio would just wake up and smell the coffee and see that casinos make out better.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.