Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Dec. 22-29

Breathe. I got you. We’ve got Mickey Mouse, Judy Collins, an epic brunch with Santa, horses, Barbie rollerblading and more.

My friends, after a week of traffic woes and flooding, we enter the Holidaze, that blurriest of calendar weeks. Saturday bleeds into Sunday, which turns into a Monday holiday, as it all blends into a madcap fog of parties, days off, and school vacation.

The legendary Judy Collins returns to Rhode Island Dec. 22. Collins played Newport Folk Fest many times, even introducing Joni Mitchell to Newport in 1967. She’s called the Rhode Island festival “part of my history.” The 84-year-old is back in Rhody this week to play Woonsocket.

Advertisement

When I interviewed the Grammy winner and Stephen Stills’ muse (she inspired CSN’s “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes”) she was a font of info. about 20th century music history. On discovering Leonard Cohen:

“His friend Mary Martin was working for Warner Brothers…She’d talk to me about Leonard Cohen this and that, how his friends were very disappointed in him because they could see his poetry, which was very obscure, was probably going to go nowhere… She knew she had to get Leonard to me … he walked in the door and said, ‘I can’t sing, I don’t know how to play guitar, and I don’t know if this is the song.’ Then he sang me ‘Suzanne.’”

Don’t miss the folk icon’s “Holidays and Hits” tour. At the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. From $35. Details here. Read more of my interview with Collins here.

NUTCRACKER, SWEET!

It’s the Nazo Nutcracker finale: The classic holiday story of a girl, a mouse, and a wooden man, “The Nutcracker,” presented by Ballet RI runs at The Vets through Dec. 24 — complete with Nutcracker and Mouse King characters designed by Big Nazo Lab. From $45. 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence. Details here.

Advertisement

JINGLE ALL THE WAY

Liberty Farm & Carriage Company in Burrillville is a working farm that offers private horse carriage (or sleigh rides) year-round. As you might imagine, this is their busy season. As of this writing, they still have various private ride time-slots available this week, according to their website. Prices vary. 60 Ironmine Road, Burrillville. 401-651-6004. Details, video and live schedule here.

LAST SWIFTMAS

Swifties, if you weren’t able to get to Gillette for a Swift sighting, you’ve at least got one last Taylor Tea party on the horizon: Grab your crew and hit the road for “SwifTEA, an immersive, Taylor Swift-inspired high tea service” at Wequassett Resort and Golf Club” Dec. 22. Expect Taylor-themed teas and Eras-themed treats while the Eras Concert streams in the background. On the menu, strawberry and hazelnut waffle tea sandwiches, lobster rolls, chocolate ganache brownie, gingerbread scones, local cheeses, caviar, truffle fries, and buttermilk fried chicken slider. Plus, “play dress up” with accessories, swap friendship bracelets and snap Polaroids. #SwiftiesRoadTrip. $65 per person; includes tea tray, pot of tea, and friendship bracelet. 2173 Head of the Bay Road, Route 28. Harwich, Mass. Details and reservations here.

HEY SISTA, GO SISTA, SOUL SISTA, FLOW SISTA

Catch “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at PPAC now through Dec. 31. The 10-time Tony winner based on Baz Luhrmann’s movie brings a little Paris to PVD — and I have “Lady Marmalade” stuck in my head already. From $64. 220 Weybosset St. Details here.

Advertisement

EVERY TIME A BELL RINGS

It’s the last few days of George Bailey season and we’ve got two ways to soak up the tale of Clarence and Bedford Falls:

For old-school family fun, Warwick’s Gamm Theatre presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a live radio play. For fans of the classic movie, this looks to evoke all the nostalgia and happy holiday vibes. Ticket prices vary per day. Though Dec. 24. 45 Jefferson Blvd. Details here.

Meanwhile, “It’s A Wonderful Life” plays Dec. 22 in Newport at JPT. $15. Details here.

LAST CALL AT THE HOT CHOCOLATE BAR!

Get your fill of chocolatey sweetness until next year: The Hot Chocolate Bar at the Chanler at Cliff Walk closes up shop Dec. 29. (They reopen in February, according to the website.) This might be what Polar Express hot chocolate tastes like. Post-Cliff Walk, warm up with a cup of milk or dark — or try a spiked adult version. #HolidaySpirits. Weekends 1-4 p.m. 117 Memorial Blvd., Newport. (Closed Christmas Day). Details here.

SANTA NEEDS THOSE LISTS

…Before he returns to the North Pole. Catch him this week at his Bristol home. According to their website, the nonprofit Bristol Santa House is “a free-of-charge holiday destination focused on creating magical Christmas experiences for children with special needs and their families.” The Man in Red meets with kids Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 before leaving for the North Pole to get ready for his big night. Parents, learn more here.

Advertisement

BALLROOM BRUNCH WITH SANTA

But wait! Before he goes, he’s brunching in Westerly. Head to the luxe Ocean House on Christmas Eve for a ballroom buffet brunch with the big elf himself — and the menu feels lifted from “Elf” — with unlimited sparkling wine and mimosas for the grown-ups. Hot buffet includes brioche French toast (toppings: bananas, strawberries, coconut, apple cinnamon, whipped cream, caramel or chocolate drizzle) applewood smoked bacon, maple sausage, potato hash, porcini and chestnut soup, honey-garlic-roasted salmon, grilled flat-iron steaks. Cold buffet includes: fresh breakfast pastries, fruit, cheeses, shrimp, green salad with candied walnuts, a yogurt bar. Get your eggs to order at the omelet station. For dessert? Gingerbread cookies, cranberry pie, chocolate cupcakes, peppermint bark gingerbread spice cake, candy cane cheesecake. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults $110, kids 4-12 $55; ages 3 and under are free. 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill. Details here.

CHRISTMAS EVE GLOW SKATE WITH THE GRINCH, BARBIE AND PIZZA

Yes to all those words. United Skates of America hosts some school vacation week fun:

The Christmas-hating-turned-Christmas-loving green dude at a Christmas Eve Glow Skate. Plus laser tag, rock climbing, arcade games, photo opportunities and “a dance party with the Grinch.” Dec. 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 75 New Road, Rumford. Skating admission $11, non-skating $5. Rentals available. Laser storm and rock climbing $5. Details and waiver here.

Advertisement

Did you bring your rollerblades? I literally go nowhere without them. Yup, it’s a “Barbie Movie” Skate Dec. 27, from 10 a.m.-3p.m. “Dress like your favorite Barbie or Ken and take pictures in our Barbie photo booth, skate to Barbie’s favorite songs, and meet Barbie live in person,” according to billing. Prizes for best costumes. Skating $12, non-skating $5. Details and waiver here.

On Dec. 27 it’s an all-you-can-eat pizza skate. 6-8 p.m. Skating $12, non-skating $5. Details here. Meanwhile, Dec. 28 is retro, kids: an ‘80s and ‘90s theme.

DISNEY ON ICE

When I was a lil’ Rhody kid, I begged to go to Disney World every Christmas. (Spoiler alert: we never went.) But Disney comes to Rhody this year. Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy will “take families on a journey through timeless tales” as “Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero” at PVD’s Amica Mutual Pavilion Dec. 27-Dec. 31. See Mirabel, Moana, Anna and Elsa, Olaf, the Little Mermaid, Rapunzel, Belle and the Beast and more of your fave Disney characters. Prices and showtimes vary. See details here, here and here.

ONGOING HOLIDAY FUN

You still have time to…

See wild animals and bright lights: The Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo, a Rhody holiday tradition, brings us “larger-than-life dazzling displays” made of some 3.5 million lights. Grab an adult beverage, hot chocolate, s’mores and stroll through 40 acres of illuminated pathways, according to the billing. Santa makes an appearance Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. Trail open nightly through Jan. 1 (closed Christmas Eve/Day), 5-9:30 p.m. Tickets sold online only. Adults $14, kids 2-12, $12; babies 1 and under free. Details here.

Newport’s fourth Annual Sparkling Lights at The Breakers includes a “50-foot long, 26-foot-tall light display on the back lawn in the outline of a train from the Vanderbilts’ New York Central and Hudson River Railroad.” Warm up by fire pits with treats, s’mores, drinks and adult beverages for purchase. Through Dec. 30. Tours at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Gates close at 6:30 p.m.; house and grounds close at 8 p.m. Adults $40, youth $10. 44 Ochre Point Ave. Details here.

Meanwhile, “Sparkle!” at Blithewold in Bristol glows now through Dec. 31. You might stroll the illuminated gardens and grounds, take part in a scavenger hunt, warm up around the fire in an enclosed garden, listen to seasonal music, grab a hot drink via RI Cruisin’ Cocktails. You can also add a s’mores kit for $5. Preregistration required. Four-person carload $70. Two-person carload $35. Thursday–Sundays. Choose from 5 and 6:30 p.m. arrival time. Details here.

Glowing mansions… with ghosts? Yup, the historic mansion Belcourt of Newport hosts a candlelight “Candlelight Walk with Ghosts Tours.” According to billing, “Belcourt has a fascinating paranormal history…the house was once known as the most haunted house in Newport.” Take a nighttime tour and “hear our spooky tales of the spirits that once roamed this great house. Are they still here?” Have at, ghost lovers. Kids 6-12, $10; adults $20. Details here.

Speaking of ghosts… ‘Tis the season for Dickens’ classic story of a grump and three ghosts. “A Christmas Carol” is on at Trinity Rep, through Dec. 31. From $20. 201 Washington St., Providence. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.