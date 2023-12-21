Bodies of two women who died in storm-related incident in Mexico, Maine, recovered

The body of Ciara Cooper, 20, was found Thursday near the Mexico-Rumford Bridge, also known as Red Bridge, where the truck was last seen, the Sun Journal reported , citing a statement from Mexico police Chief Roy Hodsdon.

Authorities in Mexico, Maine have recovered the bodies of a 20-year-old woman and her grandmother who went missing during Monday’s punishing rain storm after their vehicle drove past barricades and got swept away by rushing floodwaters, according to published reports.

The body of Cooper’s grandmother, Gertrude Richard, 61, was found inside the truck early Wednesday morning, roughly 30 feet from the bridge on the Swift River, the Journal reported.

“Today is a cold and windy day in Maine -- and temperatures are expected to drop tonight,” Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, said Thursday via X, formerly Twitter. “If you or anyone you know is in need of a warm place to go, warming centers and emergency shelters are available across the state.”

Two men were also killed by falling trees during the storm in the Maine towns of Windham and Fairfield, according to media reports.

In addition, an 89-year-old man died in a storm-related incident in Hanover, Mass., officials have said.

Monday’s heavy rains came just months after Maine experienced its wettest summer since 1917, events that could become more common as the climate warms.

“In the face of these challenges, I’m reminded that we are never asked to carry more than we are able,” Mills said during a briefing Wednesday. “I know that in Maine, that burden feels heavy right now. But it is not more than we can carry.”

The storm knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of people across New England, including more than 400,000 in Maine. While most have seen their power restored in the days since, more than 93,000 utility customers in Maine were still waiting for the lights to come back on as of about 4 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service also detailed the forecast for the remainder of the week in a separate advisory posted Thursday afternoon to its official website.

“High pressure will bring dry conditions with chilly nights and seasonable daytime highs through Saturday. A weak system will bring clouds and the chance for some sprinkles and flurries by Saturday night and Sunday with significant impacts not expected. Mild and dry conditions are expected on Christmas Day and Tuesday before the weather turns unsettled again by midweek.”

