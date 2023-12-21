Nativity scene on Boston Common vandalized with graffiti

Police went to the Common shortly before 8 a.m. and saw that the base of the nativity scene had been vandalized. The incident is under investigation, police said.

News stations shared photos on social media that showed the words “‘Jesus was Palestinian” painted on the nativity.

A nativity scene on Boston Common was found defaced with graffiti Thursday morning, police said.

By 11 a.m., the graffiti had been removed and tourists were back to taking pictures in front of the mural as if nothing had happened.

David Blanchard, 32, of Boston, said defacing property is “disrespectful” and the person responsible should consider joining demonstrations to express their opinions.

”There are legal ways to protest that I see every day that don’t destroy property,” he said.

Iva Lani, 22, a registered nurse from Allston, said it’s clear the Israel-Hamas war is divisive but that there are “other ways to get people’s attention that are not illegal.”

Lani, who was showing a friend around Boston Common, said if the graffiti had still been there she would have shrugged it off.

”Oh, it’s just how Boston is,” she said. “Vandalism is everywhere.”













