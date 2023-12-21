Brian Walshe, charged with murdering his wife, has a new lawyer who has handled high profile cases

Tipton is now Walshe’s court appointed attorney after his privately retained lawyer, Tracy A. Miner, stopped representing him earlier this month, according to Norfolk Superior Court records where Walshe is being prosecuted on a charge of first degree murder.

Larry Tipton, a veteran defense lawyer whose clients have included the man accused of murdering a Weymouth police sergeant and an elderly woman, now represents Brian R. Walshe who is accused of killing his wife, Ana, on New Years Day and dismembering her, according to court records.

Defense attorney Larry Tipton makes an argument for altered mental status for Emanuel Lopes, who is charged with the death of Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna and Vera Adams, during a court session in June.

Walshe has pleaded not guilty and is currently being held without bail. He is also charged with disinterring a body and lying to law enforcement, according to court records.

Ana Walshe, the mother of the couple’s three children, was last seen alive in the Cohasset home she shared with her husband on New Year’s Eve by a friend, authorities have said. Authorities allege Walshe killed his 39-year-old wife around 4:50 a.m. on New Year’s Day, dismembered her body in the basement and disposed of the remains in dumpsters in Abington, Brockton and other locations.

Brian Walshe allegedly used his son’s iPad to conduct online searches that included “How long before a body starts to smell?” and “How long for someone to be missing to inheritance?”

Police searched another dumpster located near the home of Brian Walshe’s mother in Swampscott and allegedly recovered Volkswagen keys similar to the ones Ana Walshe owned, Ana Walshe’s COVID vaccination card, a Hermes watch “identical to what Ana was known to wear,” blue/grey Hunter boots, a black Prada purse and a short black coat, prosecutors wrote in court papers.

Among other items allegedly discovered in the dumpster was a Tyvek suit with blood stains on them that matched Ana Walsh’s DNA profile, authorities allege.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office alleges that Walshe was the sole beneficiary of a $2.7 million life insurance policy on his wife at the time of her murder.

Tipton most recently represented Emanuel A. Lopes who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for shooting Weymouth Police Sergeant Michael C. Chesna, 42, and Vera Adams, 77, during an explosion of gun violence on July 15, 2018.

This summer, Tipton argued to a Norfolk Superior Court jury that Lopes was not guilty by reason of diminished mental capacity. He told jurors that Lopes suffered from schizo-affective disorder, a condition similar to schizophrenia, in 2018. Lopes was a long time cannabis user and Tipton urged jurors not to make a connection between the drug use and the double homicide.

“This behavior was not drug-related,” Tipton told jurors. “This is the story of a man with mental health problems.”

After two weeks of deliberations, the jury deadlocked, a mistrial was declared and a new trial for Lopes is currently scheduled for next year, records show.

Tipton formerly worked for the Committee of Public Counsel Services as a top trial lawyer for the public defender agency but is now in private practice.

Tipton also represented Amy Bishop who shot and killed three fellow University of Alabama-Huntsville professors in 2010 and was sentenced to life in prison. The Alabama shootings led to a reexamination by Massachusetts authorities into the death of Bishop’s younger brother, Seth, whom she shot to death in the family home in 1986.

Police quickly dismissed the incident as an accident, but in 2010, an inquest concluded Bishop murdered her brother. However, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey chose not to prosecute, citing the fact that Bishop was serving life sentences in Alabama.

Tipton, however, said Bishop and her parents wanted a trial so she could prove her innocence, an unusual stance for defense attorneys who usually want to keep clients out of the courthouse and also not facing a possible life without parole sentence.

‘’She wants to use a trial to help demonstrate that she’s innocent. She never intended to kill her brother,’’ Tipton told the Globe.

The next court hearing in the Walshe case is set for March.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.