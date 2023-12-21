What is the JN.1 COVID-19 variant?

Public health officials expect the new variant to become the dominant strain in the weeks ahead. In Massachusetts, the amount of the COVID-19 virus found in wastewater levels has roughly doubled since Thanksgiving, and hospital admissions are rising . The good news: The current booster can protect you.

A new, highly contagious COVID-19 variant called JN.1, is circulating. That means it is easier to contract the virus, even if you have been vaccinated against previous versions.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the JN.1?

JN.1 is closely related to BA.2.86, which is itself a subvariant of Omicron, the highly contagious variant that appeared in 2021 and quickly became the dominant strain across the globe.

Like Omicron, BA.2.86 contains scores of new mutations, some of which make it harder for the immune system to detect, even in those who have been vaccinated against previous strains of COVID-19 or have already been infected, says Jacob Lemieux, an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital and co-leader of the viral variants program at the Massachusetts Consortium on Pathogen Readiness.

JN.1 includes a single additional mutation on the grappling hook-like spike protein on the surface of the virus, which makes it even more contagious than its parent strain, BA.2.86.

In early August, the World Health Organization announced it had begun monitoring BA.2.86, and the subvariant was given the nickname “Pirola.” JN.1 was first detected on August 25. On Tuesday, the WHO announced it was “ungrouping” the JN.1 strain from its parent strain because it was overtaking its predecessor around the globe.

Earlier this month, the CDC said JN.1 had become the dominant strain in the Northeast, accounting for about a third of new cases, with the prevalence nationwide doubling in the weeks following Thanksgiving.

Why are experts concerned?

So far there is no evidence that JN.1 is any more deadly than previous strains. But it appears to be better at evading existing immune defenses, which could lead to a surge in hospitalizations, since more people will contract it. Though the latest booster shots have been shown to protect against the new strain, booster uptake has been anemic around the nation. In Massachusetts, just 17 percent of residents have received it.

“I’m very concerned, because it’s pretty bad in Europe right now,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert who is dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. “And historically, what goes on in Europe then comes over here within a few weeks. Right now, everything’s trending in the wrong direction, so I’m worried about a pretty serious wave hitting. It’s very contagious. And fewer than 20 percent of Americans have gotten that new annual immunization, which means we’re going to have a very vulnerable population.”

Where did JN.1 come from?

The prevailing theory, says Lemieux, is that new strains arise when the virus infects an immunocompromised patient, who is unable to mount an immune response powerful enough to kill all of the virus quickly. The weak immune response gives the virus time to replicate and develop scores of new mutations, some of which confer a “fitness advantage” that allows the virus to survive, escape immune attack, and spread to the rest of us.

“The critical requirement for a virus to spread is to be able to infect individuals who have immunity,” Lemieux said. “So in that sense, it’s really the same story that’s been happening since the emergence of Omicron. What’s different about BA 2.86 and JN.1 that they’re even more highly mutated, with just a huge leap in the number of mutations that are seen. That makes everybody a little bit nervous because Omicron itself was this kind of quantum leap in evolutionary diversity. And it took the world by storm because it exploited this opportunity to spread in the population by escaping immunity.”

What can we do to protect ourselves?

At least four labs have found evidence that the new monovalent booster shots, designed to protect against a previous variant known as XBB.1.5, are also effective at raising the immune response to JN.1. Public health experts are recommending most Americans get the current booster, particularly if they are 60 years of age, or older, or have underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, heart or lung disease, cancer, immunosuppression, a history of stroke and/or asthma.

“The bottom line is that boosting is your safeguard against getting really sick and hospitalization,” said Dr. Robert Seder, chief of the cellular immunology section at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Some experts fret that many Americans are unaware that the COVID-19 immunity wanes over time, and that the booster is different from previous versions of the vaccine.

“If you haven’t gotten your annual immunization, you’re asking for trouble as we head into the holidays,” Hotez said.

In addition to the booster, the WHO recommends masking in crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated areas. And in public spaces for those in high-risk groups.

“I don’t think it’s a five-alarm fire,” Lemieux said. “But I do think it’s an indication that the fire remains burning and could burn out of control at any point. People can protect themselves best by getting boosted and by getting diagnostic testing promptly if they experience symptoms. I don’t think people need to change their holiday plans because JN.1 one is circulating.”





Adam Piore can be reached at adam.piore@globe.com.