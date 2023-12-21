Breach exposed data of more than 1,400 detainees and 400 staff members, Wyatt detention facility says

“We believe that various types of data were taken from the facility’s systems and posted on the dark web, including certain financial information, certain detainees’ medical information, certain current and former staff information, and certain vendor information,” the facility said in a statement. “Some of this information included names, home addresses (city/state/ZIP), personal home/cellphone numbers, birth dates, hire dates, job titles, and in some, but not all, instances, Social Security numbers.”

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — A data breach at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility exposed data for at least 1,454 detainees, 438 current and former staff members, and 92 vendors, the facility announced Thursday.

The statement said the data breach was discovered on Nov. 2 but offered no explanation for the delay in the public announcement.

After discovering a computer virus, the facility said it took steps to minimize the impact, took actions to protect the computer systems, and has been investigating the matter.

“We have been working diligently with a forensic security expert to identify the nature and scope of the incident and the data taken from the Facility’s system,” the statement said. The FBI is now investigating the incident, it said.

“The facility regrets any concern this incident may have caused, and we are committed to helping minimize any possible impact,” the statement said.

Those affected by the data breach are being notified as required by law, and free credit monitoring will be offered to those affected.

“As our review continues, if we discover additional individuals affected by the incident, we will send any required notices to those additional individuals, as well,” the statement said.

Wyatt, a nonprofit entity run by a quasi-public corporation, was created as a way to bolster the cash-strapped square-mile City of Central Falls, but it hasn’t contributed regular payments for years.

The facility came close to closing during the pandemic as the number of detainees dwindled and the facility’s finances deteriorated. But the number of detainees increased, the US Marshals Service boosted its per-detainee payments, and last year Wyatt was trying to strike an agreement with bondholders that would provide further long-term financial stability.

