Great Barrington police chief apologizes for ‘distrust and alarm’ over book inquiry at middle school

The officer could not locate the book and school officials said it was never assigned for a lesson and was part of an English teacher’s classroom library, shelved with other resources for a club that supports LGBTQ students. The club meets in that teacher’s classroom.

A plainclothes officer went to W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School on Dec. 8 after receiving a complaint that an illustration in the novel, “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, could be considered pornographic and obscene and the book might not be suitable content for an eighth grade classroom.

The police chief in Great Barrington has apologized for causing “distrust and alarm” or negatively impacting anyone when his department was called to a local middle school earlier this month to investigate a complaint about an illustrated novel about gender and sexual identity.

Authorities determined no laws had been broken and the issue was “a matter to be managed within the Berkshire Hills Regional School District.”

But the incident sparked community outcry and a walkout of more than 100 students at another school in the district in support of the teacher, according to The Berkshire Eagle, which previously reported about the police investigation. Gov. Maura Healey issued a statement saying “book banning has no place in Massachusetts.” She also praised the students who walked out for “stepping up to support their teacher, their peers, and an inclusive learning environment.”

On Thursday, police Chief Paul E. Storti posted an apology on the police department’s Facebook page, saying the agency’s relationship with the schools historically has been “positive and collaborative” and they worked together “to try to navigate this sensitive situation.”

“I apologize to anyone who was negatively effected by our involvement at the WEB Dubois Middle School on December 8, 2023,” Storti wrote. “If our involvement caused distrust and alarm, that was not our intention. I promise you our actions were not meant to disenfranchise anyone or influence school curriculum.”

Storti said he hoped to head a department “that can act as an ally to our community in times that can be polarizing.”

“We are aware every day of larger issues that can stoke anger, hatred, and lead to discrimination,” Storti wrote. “Whatever your race or gender, ethnicity, legal status or mental health, we strive to serve you all equally. I wish to emphasize again to our residents, teachers, students and wider community that it is not our role to seek out, censor, or ‘ban books’ in our schools.”

Police did not disclose who made the complaint.

Commenters on Facebook were quick to bash the chief’s apology.

“So this is what it’s come to, your department behaving like the Gestapo and think police. Disgraceful,” one man wrote.

Another said: “You all have some serious explaining to do. And whatever you come up with is not going to be believed. Heads need to roll from top to bottom. Both with the police and with the school. This was hardly just some innocent ‘mistake.’ You went out of your way to do this search.”

The images in question in the book, which police provided to the Globe, show an animated young couple engaged in a sex act and also holding one another tenderly as their foreheads nearly touch.

“Gender Queer” was published in 2019 and details Kobabe’s adolescent journey of self-identity and coming out to family and society, according to distributor Simon & Schuster’s website.

“Gender Queer is more than a personal story: it is a useful and touching guide on gender identity—what it means and how to think about it—for advocates, friends, and humans everywhere,” according to the site.

In 2022, “Gender Queer” topped the American Library Association’s list of most “challenged” books, the second straight year it had done so.

The association defines a challenge as a “formal, written complaint filed with a library or school requesting that materials be removed because of content or appropriateness.”

















