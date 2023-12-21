Groton police ask for public’s help identifying driver who struck and seriously injured K9

The department is looking for the public to help identify the driver of the vehicle that struck K9 Bane around 4:50 p.m., Groton police said in a statement on its Facebook page.

A Groton police dog suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash near the police station on Pleasant Street late Wednesday afternoon, according to the department.

K9 Bane suffered broken bones and punctured lungs and in Wednesday's crash on Pleasant Street, the department said.

A police official told WCVB-TV that Bane’s handler was assisting a disabled motorist in the parking lot of the police station when the dog suddenly ran off.

A resident told police that a vehicle in front of them struck the dog in the area of the police department, which is located a 99 Pleasant St. That driver, and three people from two other vehicles, stopped to help the injured K9.

Advertisement

The vehicle that struck Bane continued driving towards Ayer, police said. Bane suffered serious injuries, including a broken femur, dislocated hip, broken ribs and punctured lungs.

“K9 Bane is in stable but serious condition at Tufts Animal Hospital,” police said on Facebook.

Anyone who has cameras, or who was traveling on Pleasant St at the time of the accident should contact Detective Andrew Davis, 978-448-5555 or at adavis@grotonma.gov, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.