Hearings in brothel case to be open to the media

Earlier this week, authorities announced that they are seeking criminal charges against 28 suspects, but state court officials declined to identify them and said secret proceedings will be held to determine whether there’s enough evidence to prosecute any of them.

Sharon Selfer Casey, clerk magistrate of the Cambridge District Court, made the ruling after The Boston Globe and other media outlets challenged the private hearings.

Closed-door court hearings to determine whether to bring charges against 28 people accused of paying for sex at brothels in Cambridge, Watertown, and the Washington, D.C., suburbs will be open to the media, according to a court ruling issued Thursday.

On Tuesday, Cambridge District Court officials said each of the 28 people will receive a summons to appear before a clerk magistrate for a private “show cause” hearing.

The Globe, NBC 10 Boston, and WBUR all made requests seeking access to the hearings.

In her ruling on Thursday, Selfer Casey wrote that it has been a “longstanding and important practice of the court” to hold such hearings behind closed doors to protect the privacy rights of people accused of misdemeanor crimes.

“However,” she continued, “the court has recognized the very limited exception where legitimate public interest overweighs the individuals’ privacy rights.”

The hearings are in the process of being scheduled in Cambridge District Court.

The case captured national attention last month when federal authorities announced the arrests of the alleged operators of brothels in Cambridge and Watertown, as well as Tysons and Fairfax, Va., which allegedly catered to a wealthy and well-connected clientele.

Elected officials, government contractors with security clearances, and military officers were among hundreds of men who paid for sex at the brothels, authorities said.

On Monday, the US attorney’s office said the Homeland Security Investigations task force that investigated the case was urging state authorities to pursue criminal charges against the customers. A Cambridge police officer assigned to the task force filed applications for criminal complaints against the 28 people with Cambridge District Court.

Han “Hana” Lee, 41, of Cambridge, is accused of being the leader of the interstate prostitution network. She is charged along with James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif., and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, with violating the Mann Act, a federal law that targets interstate prostitution rings.

All three have pleaded not guilty and are being held pending trial.

