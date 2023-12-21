Traveling out of state for the holidays? Here’s where storms can impact your route.

This satellite image shows storms moving into the US from the Pacific.

In particular, meteorologists are keeping an eye on two developing upper-level disturbances in the West that will likely trigger travel delays and even flight cancellations as they trek eastward toward the central part of the country.

The Christmas travel rush is upon us and even though Boston area weather will remain relatively calm as we head into the holiday weekend, storms in other parts of the US could pose problems for those venturing beyond New England for celebrations.

An estimated 115 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more from home over the Christmas and New Year’s break — a 2.2% increase over last year — with airports expected to be the busiest on Thursday this holiday season, according to the TSA and AAA.

But some weather trouble spots could derail the best made travel plans.

The first upper-level disturbance that has been dumping heavy rain in Southern California will continue to do so through Friday, posing flash flood risks to cities like Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and south to San Diego, the National Weather Service said.

The energy from this system will then move east, generating more thunderstorms and rain as it pushes into Arizona and other parts of the southwest. That same system is forecast to spread persistent rain eastward to the Southern Plains and into the Mississippi Valley over the weekend.

Natasha Udris, 12, left, from Providence, R.I., rests on her luggage while waiting in a line at Terminal A at Logan Airport for a flight to Minneapolis on Thursday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Meanwhile, a separate system will pound the Northwest with rain and even some snow on Friday, possibly causing flight delays in Seattle and Portland.

By Sunday, Christmas Eve, these two upper-level disturbances in the west are forecast to “come together” over the central US, bringing a significant amount of moisture with it, according to the NWS.

“It’s a little bit tricky because you have different pieces of energy, so you end up with different low pressures sort of competing with each other,” said Marc Chenard, a NWS meteorologist based in Washington, DC.

That huge rainmaker combined with a system coming off the Gulf of Mexico will pound a large swath of the central US, extending from the Midwest to Texas and impacting major cities such as Chicago, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and Austin, before the storm moves into the Great Lakes region and Ohio River Valley into Sunday, Christmas Eve.

The rainfall forecast for the peak holiday travel time. NOAA

Much of the Northeast will stay dry through Christmas. Then, right after the holiday, that same system that battered California days earlier is expected to reach the East Coast. Until then, areas east of the Mississippi River are looking rather quiet and mild through Christmas, especially along the East Coast from New England to Florida.

In light of the stormy forecast, the TSA and National Weather Service suggest that those traveling check the forecast and check with their airline on flight departures and track any flight disruptions. Key airport hubs across the country were already reporting delays and cancellations, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks commercial flights.

Although airports will be extremely busy this week, Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said even the heaviest travel days this holiday still won’t beat the record 2.9 million people who went through TSA checkpoints on Nov. 26, 2023, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Passengers and workers pause to listen and take photos of the East Boston Central Catholic School Choir performing Christmas carols at Terminal A at Logan Airport on Thursday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff





Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.