How Republicans in N.H. are handling the news of Trump’s disqualification in Colorado

Messner remains hopeful the nation’s highest court will affirm his view that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies Trump. He figures the textualists on the bench will be sympathetic to that argument. But he said he’s prepared to accept the outcome either way, and hopes others will join him in showing deference to the judiciary.

Messner, a Republican, had publicly toyed with the idea of filing a lawsuit in New Hampshire to claim Trump is constitutionally ineligible for the presidency for having aided an insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Now that the Colorado Supreme Court has concluded Trump must be removed from that state’s ballot, Messner said he is happy to watch the appellate process play out from the sidelines.

CONCORD, N.H. — Bryant “Corky” Messner no longer feels the need to formally dispute former president Donald J. Trump’s ballot eligibility.

Advertisement

“Republican leaders need to step up now and show some courage and make it clear that, whatever the United States Supreme Court decides, that decision ought to be respected,” said Messner, who was the GOP’s 2020 Senate nominee.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

While some conservative legal theorists and anti-Trump politicos across the country have endorsed the idea that the insurrection clause bars the former president from serving again, Messner’s take places him at odds with the GOP’s center of gravity in New Hampshire, where polling suggests the former president remains on track to finish first in the state’s primary on Jan. 23.

Polls out this month from CBS News and the Saint Anselm College Survey Center show Trump leading with about 44 percent of support from likely GOP primary voters in the state. Meanwhile, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has risen into a clear second place, at about 30 percent, followed by Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, and others.

Advertisement

Trump’s recent legal woes, including four separate criminal indictments, have seemed to galvanize support for his candidacy as he campaigns on tenuous claims that he’s being persecuted because he’s sticking up for his supporters. News of the Colorado decision has been featured this week in pro-Trump fundraising emails.

Messner said it’s tough to tell whether litigation related to the insurrection clause will ultimately serve to boost Trump even further.

“I mean, the politics in this country right now are just so crazy that it’s hard to predict,” he said.

A broad swath of Republicans in New Hampshire criticized the the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision, which will be appealed. The outrage was particularly intense from Trump’s hardcore backers.

Karoline Leavitt, a former White House communications staffer who ran for Congress in 2022 and now serves as a spokesperson for the Make America Great Again PAC, said the Colorado decision is an unconstitutional attack on the GOP and “the very fabric of America.”

Ryan Terrell, who serves as vice chair of the New Hampshire GOP and a member of the State Board of Education, called the Colorado decision blatantly unconstitutional, politically motivated election interference.

“There is no coming back from this,” he said. “Democracy has fallen.”

New Hampshire GOP Chairman Chris Ager noted that the state party successfully intervened in a lawsuit an extreme-longshot candidate had filed seeking to have Trump disqualified in New Hampshire. That lawsuit was dismissed in October after the court concluded the plaintiff lacked legal standing to sue.

Advertisement

Ager called the Colorado decision “ridiculous.”

“Now on to the Supreme Court,” he said. “Innocent until proven guilty.”

New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan, the state’s top election official, has expressed concern that efforts to enforce the insurrection clause during the nomination process could result in some states allowing a candidate to appear on the ballot while others don’t.

“That’s just going to cause turmoil, and it’s going to cause anger among the voting population,” he said Wednesday during a radio interview on “New Hampshire Today” with Chris Ryan.

“In my opinion, the nominating process is not where this should be played out,” Scanlan said. “If it is going to be played out at all, it should take place at the national convention of the political party or on the general election ballot.”

The legal wrangling over Trump’s eligibility for the presidential ballot is reverberating through the gubernatorial contest in New Hampshire as well, with both GOP candidates speaking out against the Colorado decision.

“They can’t beat Donald Trump at the ballot box so they are trying to beat him in the courts,” said Chuck Morse, a former New Hampshire Senate president.

While he was president, Trump refused to accept that Joe Biden had won the 2020 election. Trump is currently facing felony charges in Georgia, where he is accused of illegally plotting to overturn the election results, as well as lawsuits contending that he urged supporters to storm the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop the election results from being certified.

Advertisement

Morse, who released a full-throated endorsement for Trump during a campaign event in Durham last weekend, called the Colorado decision “judicial overreach” and “a blatant attempt to end democracy as we know it.”

The other GOP gubernatorial candidate, former US senator Kelly Ayotte, said the constitutional right to pick US presidents belongs to the voting public, not judges.

“We must leave it up to the voters to decide our elections at the ballot box,” she said.

Ayotte, who hasn’t always had a warm relationship with Trump, has said she will support him in 2024 if he wins the GOP nomination.

While campaigning in Exeter on Wednesday, Christie similarly said Trump should be beaten “at the ballot box, not in the courtroom.”

Christie, a former US attorney who has fashioned a public image for himself as the current GOP presidential candidate most willing to criticize Trump, said he reviewed the Colorado decision and saw “arguments to be made on both sides of it, from a legal perspective.” Nonetheless, he said, the US Supreme Court should overturn the decision and return the matter to voters.

“I’m on record of what I think about his conduct, both on Election Day in 2020, and then all the days after that. ... But I still believe that in this country, the voters get to decide who their president is,” Christie said. “And I think it’s the wrong move to remove him from the ballot for those reasons, because he hasn’t been convicted of insurrection, hasn’t been charged with it.”

Advertisement

An audience member at Christie’s event, James Scamman, said the Colorado court decision fits a pattern of antidemocratic behavior that threatens the nation: “Throw your opponent in jail, silence ‘em any way you can,” he said.

“It’s more of the same, isn’t it?” said Scamman, 69, who is treasurer of the Stratham GOP. “We’re under attack by communists.”

“I feel very strongly,” he added, “that we’re in jeopardy of losing our Constitution.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter. Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.