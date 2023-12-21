Indictment alleges N.H. man threatened 3 presidential candidates with violent text messages

“Hope you have the stamina for a mass shooting!” he allegedly wrote.

Tyler P. Anderson, 30, is accused of sending a series of text messages indicating how he would kill each of the candidates and carry out mass violence against those who attend their events.

A man from Dover, N.H., has been indicted on federal charges that he threatened violence against three different presidential candidates in the past month.

The messages Anderson is accused of sending include statements on Nov. 22 that he would “impale” and “disembowel” one candidate; on Dec. 6 that he would “blow” the head off of another candidate and carry out a mass shooting; and on Dec. 8 that he would “blow” a third candidate’s “brains out” and “kill everyone” who attended a particular campaign event, according to the indictment.

Advertisement

Although the charging documents do not name the candidates, it’s clear from court records that Anderson’s alleged message on Dec. 8 referred to entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and a breakfast town hall on Dec. 11 in Portsmouth.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Anderson was arrested Dec. 9 and made his initial court appearance Dec. 11. Ramaswamy’s campaign said his town hall went on as planned.

“We are grateful to law enforcement for their swiftness and professionalism in handling this matter and pray for the safety of all Americans,” said Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Ramaswamy’s campaign.

Anderson’s alleged message on Dec. 6 was sent in response to a text message advertising an event with “a presidential candidate who isn’t afraid to tell it like it is,” according to an affidavit filed in support of the arrest.

That text appears to be referring to former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, who often attends town hall events hosted by the Tell It Like It Is PAC. A spokesperson for Christie’s campaign said the team appreciates the quick action taken by law enforcement. A spokesperson for the political action committee said there is no indication it was involved in the text exchange.

Advertisement

Ramaswamy and Christie are Republican presidential candidates. Court records do not appear to provide additional detail about which candidate was allegedly targeted in the Nov. 22 message.

Anderson was released Dec. 14 with bail conditions that require him to surrender his passport and any firearms, refrain from travel outside New Hampshire and Massachusetts, maintain or actively seek employment, take any and all mental health medications as prescribed by his physician, and avoid contact with any presidential candidate or their political campaign, according to court records.

The public defender assigned to the case, Dorothy E. Graham, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Each charge that Anderson faces is punishable by up to five years in prison, according to an announcement from Jane E. Young, the US attorney in New Hampshire. Assistant US Attorney Charles Rombeau is prosecuting the case.

The FBI led the investigation, with help from Dover and Portsmouth police departments.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.