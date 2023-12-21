How John Cena’s dad became a star Santa in Massachusetts

With that, he pushed open the door of his white Mercedes and let out a belly laugh so cinematic that the children nearby immediately looked over and froze.

“This is just like wrestling. Behind the curtain, you’re you. But when you come out, you’re the character,” he said. “And when I open this door, I’m Santa Claus.”

GLOUCESTER — John Cena Sr. parked his car, and as he got ready to open the door, he took a moment to gather himself.

It was him. It was really him. Santa was here.

Cena is perhaps best known as the father of John Cena Jr., the famed wrestler and actor who has starred in films such as “Trainwreck” and “Suicide Squad.” Cena Sr. was a wrestler himself and still occasionally works in the industry as an announcer or manager.

Advertisement

Actor John Cena. Dia Dipasupil/Photographer: Dia Dipasupil/Gett

But few know that he has quietly built up a reputation as one of the most beloved Santa Clauses in Massachusetts for more than half a century. And that is by design; he doesn’t want kids coming to meet John Cena’s dad. He wants them to come meet Santa.

He’s 80 now, but has been portraying Santa since he was in his 20s, after he noticed that many immigrant children from the Italian neighborhood in Beverly where he grew up were concerned that Santa could not understand them when they sat on his lap. So Cena, who had learned a bit of Italian from his grandparents, put on the red suit, and started doing something he continues today: listening to children.

“Anybody can put the suit on. But to be Santa Claus, it takes a very special person,” said Cena, who lives in West Newbury, where he raised his five sons. “You are the last between believability and unbelievability. Your job is to preserve a magical moment in a child’s life.”

Advertisement

Alice Wilson (left) and her sister, Clara, at Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

As he made his way into Hammond Castle — the oceanfront museum that was once the home of the eccentric inventor John Hays Hammond — Cena was transformed from the man he’d been moments before. As the star attraction for the museum’s annual “Santa Visits the Castle” event last weekend, which had sold out weeks before, he was careful that every step, every movement, every word that came out of his mouth, would stand up to the role.

And it’s a role that changes from child to child. As he took a seat in the great hall next to Mrs. Claus — portrayed by Deb Nypaver, the museum’s managing director — each child that walked in carried a story with them, one he had to slide into based on their lead.

“You can tell when a kid walks up where they are in the Santa story, whether they believe or not,” he said. “If it’s a teenager, I might just say ‘Let’s take a nice photo for your mom.’ But if it’s a kid that’s on the fence, who isn’t sure they believe, that’s when I go to work.”

That’s because in all these years in the red suit, he has come to understand that Christmas is not about a man in a red suit.

“Love is the gift of Christmas. Being together with your family, those you care about, that’s the gift,” said Cena, who had the kind of childhood where his father worked three jobs and there wasn’t much under the Christmas tree. “But I consider myself one of the richest people in the world because of the love I received. That’s where it’s at. And that’s where I try to keep it.”

Advertisement

Many kids bring lists, which he discusses with them and then folds up neatly to take back to the North Pole. But others come asking for deeper things; more than a few kids through the years have asked Santa to bring back a deceased parent.

For those kids, he’ll get out of his chair and kneel down next to them and have a whispered talk, a private moment that’s not for a reporter’s ears.

Other times, he reads the room and knows when a child is asking for something their parents probably can’t give them. That’s when he’ll remind them that “even if you don’t get a single present, Christmas will still come.”

It takes a lot out of him, he admits, especially as the years add up. He’s been retired for several years — he was the chief assessor for the city of Methuen — and still remains active in local wrestling (he plays a manager named Johnny Fabulous), and also officiates weddings as a justice of the peace. But Santa, the role that called to him as a young man, is what still calls to him now.

“We come here every year because he’s the best Santa I’ve ever seen,” said Pam Damato, a mom from Beverly who was watching Cena work his magic on her kids, Max and Nina. “We don’t go see any other Santa. He’s perfect. And he’s even got that perfect laugh.”

Advertisement

When Cena himself was a young boy, he has a vivid memory of his aunt taking him to the Jordan Marsh department store in Boston to Santa’s Village, and when he saw Santa Claus, he thought to himself: Wow, he does exist.

Generations later, he’s dedicated himself to building vivid memories for any child who walks in to see him. He’s so believable that for many years, his own five sons could not tell it was him in the suit.

“I’m not here because I have a famous name. I’m here because I’m me. Because I believe in Christmas. And because I believe in Santa Claus.”

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.