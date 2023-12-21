Lawrence City Councilor-elect and woman indicted on charges of fraudulent voting in November’s local election

Fidelina Santiago, who recently won the District A seat on the Lawrence City Council, and Lawrence resident Jennifer Lopez were each indicted on four counts of illegal voting or attempting to vote; four counts of conspiracy to vote or attempt to vote illegally; four counts of unlawful interference with a voter; and four counts of obstruction of voting, Tucker’s office said in a statement.

An incoming Lawrence city councilor and another Lawrence woman have been indicted on charges of fraudulent voting, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced Wednesday.

Santiago is scheduled to take part in an inauguration ceremony on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m., according to Lawrence City Council President Marc Laplante.

It’s unclear what, if any, impact the indictment could have on that event, or Santiago’s future as an elected official.

“I am unsure of the impact that yesterday’s developments has on the seating of Ms. Santiago,” Laplante said in an email to the Globe Thursday.

Santiago could not be immediately reached for comment.

Tucker said the indictments were the result of an investigation into allegations of fraudulent voting in connection with November’s local election in Lawrence.

“Interfering with an election not only undermines the legitimacy of government but erodes the public’s confidence in the process,” Tucker said in the statement. “My office will vigorously prosecute individuals that threaten the integrity of elections.”

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s office, the statement said.





