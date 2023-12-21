Lawrence man accused of raping Danvers woman while wielding a meat cleaver, State Police say

A Lawrence man was arrested Thursday on charges of allegedly raping a woman in her Danvers home while wielding a meat cleaver, authorities said.
Rene Montes, 55, was taken into custody by State Police troopers Thursday morning at a home in Methuen on a warrant charging him with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, State Police said in a statement.
Authorities say a woman went to the State Police barracks in Danvers around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday and reported to troopers that she had been raped inside her home by a man who brandished a meat cleaver.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, State police said. Troopers recovered a meat cleaver as they were processing the crime scene in her home, the statement said.
It was not immediately clear if Montes had an attorney.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
