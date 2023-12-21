Lawrence man accused of raping Danvers woman while wielding a meat cleaver, State Police say

A Lawrence man was arrested Thursday on charges of allegedly raping a woman in her Danvers home while wielding a meat cleaver, authorities said.

Rene Montes, 55, was taken into custody by State Police troopers Thursday morning at a home in Methuen on a warrant charging him with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, State Police said in a statement.

Authorities say a woman went to the State Police barracks in Danvers around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday and reported to troopers that she had been raped inside her home by a man who brandished a meat cleaver.