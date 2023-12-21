Lawrence man charged with murder in fatal Worcester State University shooting, two other men charged with robbery

Kevin Rodriguez, 18, is set to be arraigned on Jan. 12, 2024, in Worcester County Superior Court on charges of murder, possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work, and possession of a firearm not at home or work, according to a statement Thursday from the District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.

A Lawrence man was indicted for murder, and two other men for robbery, in connection to an October fatal shooting on Worcester State University’s campus that did not involve any students, the Worcester district attorney’s office said.

A second victim, a 21-year-old man who was not identified, was allegedly shot by Richard Nieves, 19, of Spencer, and was left paralyzed from the waist down, the statement said.

On Oct. 28, Worcester State University Police responded to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds, Early’s office said. Both of them were taken to nearby hospitals.

The shooting happened during a confrontation between two groups who were visiting the school’s campus, Early’s office said.

Nieves and another man, Kenneth Doelter, 20, of Southbridge, are accused of robbing the 21-year-old before he was shot, Early’s office said.

Nieves has been indicted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and several other charges, the statement said.

Both Nieves and Doelter were indicted on charges of armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping, Early’s office said. They are set to be arraigned in Worcester County Superior Court on a future date.

Both victims and the three defendants were not students at the university, the statement said.

An investigation by Worcester police, Worcester State University Police, and State Police is ongoing.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.