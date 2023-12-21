He ‘fueled my fire’: Daughter of Lewiston shooting victim carries father’s memory into her future

Striding across the stage at the University of Connecticut School of Nursing graduation last week, Welch wore a cap glittered with the words “Lewiston Strong” and “This One’s For You Dad.” Where other graduates paused onstage for a photo with their diploma cover, she held a framed photo in her arms of her stepfather, Joe Walker , one of 18 victims of Maine’s deadliest mass shooting.

STORRS, Conn. — Bethany Welch’s graduation from nursing school was supposed to be a joyful culmination of a year of late nights, tough exams, eye-opening clinics, and more hurdles than she’d ever thought herself capable of overcoming. Filled with the buzz of celebration, a giant lunch with her family, and the long-awaited flipping of the tassel, the day was almost perfect: The only thing missing was her dad.

“It’s weird without my dad,” she said. “But I definitely feel supported, and a lot of love.”

Bethany Welch held her phone, displaying the text messages she sent to her stepfather, Joe Walker, on the night of the mass shootings. A photo is seen below the texts, which Welch sent to herself from Walker’s phone after the family received Walker’s belongings. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Welch, 23, said she owes her interest in medicine to Walker, her biggest cheerleader since he first met her mother and entered her life when she was a little girl. Many days in the two decades since, he eagerly listened to her plans for the future and encouraged her to stay the course. When he was ripped from her life less than two months before graduation, trying to move on without him proved to be Welch’s biggest challenge yet.

But in death as in life, Walker is propelling her forward. Welch said the loss has galvanized her commitment to trauma nursing, so that she can be among the first to provide hope and support amid crises like the one that took her dad.

“I was afraid that all of this would traumatize me, but it’s actually fueled my fire,” she said. “And it feels good to have purpose in it.”

Welch remembers the father-daughter movie night which gave her that first spark, the summer after finishing high school. Growing up in a working-class household where money could be tight, Welch knew college wasn’t a given and was excited to be the first in her family. Curled up on the couch, the pair watched “Brain on Fire,” the true story of a young journalist on a quest to diagnose her sudden and mysterious mental illness. Unable to get the story out of her head, Welch changed her major to biology two days before the start of classes and resolved to be a doctor.

Bethany Welch playfully rubbed the head of a cardboard cutout, modeled after the likeness of Joe Walker, at the Central Maine Dart League’s Arctic Blast Tournament at Sliders Bar and Grill in Lewiston, Maine. Welch decided to compete in the three-day dart tournament in honor of Walker, her father, who founded the competition. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

She quickly earned a spot on the dean’s list at the University of Hartford, graduating at the top of the biology department in 2022 with Walker’s support — and patience, as she wavered among neurology, cardiology, and midwifery. But as she and her boyfriend began to talk more seriously about their future together, she couldn’t shake the importance of prioritizing family that Walker instilled in her from childhood. Her senior year, she settled on nursing and was accepted to the one-year accelerated bachelor’s of nursing program at the University of Connecticut.

Welch grew to love her rotations in the OB-GYN and cardiology units, but it was the adrenaline of shifts in the emergency room that really ignited her passion. After every victory, every resuscitated patient, Walker was her first phone call — sometimes in the bathroom between patients.

She even texted when she helped care for her first gunshot victims one Monday in late October.

“I just did my first gun shot Trauma with 2 back to back patients who were shot....absolutely freaking crazy,” she messaged him that afternoon, elated that she and the other nurses were able to stabilize the patients.

Two days later, she would get the call that a mass shooting had just happened in her hometown, and no one could find Walker.

Her next text message to him read: “Dad please tell [me] you’re okay.”

Bethany Welch, in her parent’s bedroom in the home built by her stepfather, Joe Walker. He was the manager of Schemengees Bar and Grille and among those killed on Oct. 25. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Speeding up the highway home to Lewiston, Welch contemplated trying to get into the hospital to help, but realized that even with most of her training, and even with the call across hospitals for all hands on deck, they would never let her in without a nursing degree.

“Seeing all those nurses run in and then feeling that helplessness, like I couldn’t help, I couldn’t get in there ... you’re just frozen,” she said.

In that moment, she saw trauma nursing as more than an adrenaline boost. She realized she needed to be part of the solution, even in the hardest moments. “I’m not going to let [another] daughter in America feel the anxiety that I felt,” she said.

After earning her diploma, Welch said she would waste no time applying to be licensed in Connecticut and taking her board exams, after which she hopes to start in the emergency room at Yale New Haven Hospital and become trauma-certified.

Bethany Welch embraced her mother, Tracey Walker, after graduating from the University of Connecticut School of Nursing. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Tracey Walker, Welch’s mom, said that she was excited and proud to see her daughter get a second college degree and that after a traumatic year, the graduation represented “something good.”

As Welch continues to process Walker’s death, she has chosen to honor him by sticking to the plan she told him about so excitedly on one of their final phone calls, the Sunday before he died. “I had updated him up until like 2027: Yale, house, marriage, kids... the whole spiel.”

Sounds like a good plan, daughter, she remembered him telling her. I’m proud of you.

“I always loved hearing that, because back in the day we had it really rough, and I wasn’t sure if college was a way for me to go,” she said. “Seeing life transform from what it used to be, and hearing him say that he was proud of me . . . it meant so much to me.”

Each new step will be another challenge, but that doesn’t faze her. Walker’s voice is in her ear every day, reminding her she can do it.

And so as she walked the stage, Welch allowed herself to truly celebrate, knowing he was beaming down at her.

Bethany Welch was surrounded by friends and family after graduating from the University of Connecticut School of Nursing. Welch plans to be a trauma nurse. Erin Clark/Globe Staff





