Lowell man sentenced to 13 years in prison for selling drugs near Mass. and Cass shelter

Candelario was arrested on Feb. 13, 2021 after officers from the Boston Area C-6 Drug Control Unit saw him selling drugs in the comfort area set up by the Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program, next to the Southampton Street Shelter, the statement said.

Jay O. Candelario, 43, was “a well-known drug dealer” who preyed on the vulnerable in the Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard area of Boston during its “peak population point,” Hayden said in a statement.

A Lowell man who peddled fentanyl, cocaine, and suboxone to people at a homeless shelter near the troubled intersection of Mass. and Cass was sentenced on Thursday to 13 years in prison on numerous drug and gun charges, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

When officers arrested Candelario, they confiscated 111 grams of fentanyl, six grams of cocaine, 42 grams of suboxone, over $3,500 in cash, and a .40-caliber Taurus pistol with a large-capacity magazine. The gun was customized with art featuring the Grim Reaper, and Candelario also was in possession of drug packaging materials and scales, according to Hayden’s statement.

“This man used space set up by a caring organization to keep people warm on cold winter days in order to sell those same susceptible people deadly drugs for his own profit,” Hayden’s statement said. “This was an impact drug dealer in Mass and Cass who came from outside of Boston to prey upon the vulnerable people in the area. I thank the jury and judge for making sure this man is held accountable for the many harms he has inflicted.”

A Suffolk County jury convicted Candelario on Dec. 15 after fewer than four hours of deliberations on numerous drug and gun charges.

Judge Mark Hallal sentenced Candelario on Thursday to eight years in prison on the charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Hallal added an additional five-year sentence for possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony.

Hayden said his office has focused on targeting “impact criminals” in the Mass and Cass area, such as drug dealers, human traffickers, and violent offenders, while offering services or diversion programs to qualifying lower-level offenders.

“Mr. Candelario was a major presence at Mass and Cass when the area was at its peak population point,” Hayden said in his statement. “Our focus has always been on the opportunists like him who saw only one thing amid the vast hardship at Mass and Cass—the ability to make money.”

Hayden’s office in 2022 launched Services Over Sentences, a program funded with $400,000 from the office’s asset forfeiture account to help lower-level offenders in the Mass and Cass area receive the support necessary to leave the area. The SOS program received an additional $1 million in funding from the Massachusetts Legislature this year, according to Hayden’s statement.





