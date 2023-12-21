Healey to open overflow shelter for migrant and homeless families in former Cambridge courthouse

Healey faces a Dec. 31 deadline, set by the Legislature, to open one or more overnight shelters, using up to $50 million lawmakers included in multibillion-dollar spending bill Healey signed this month . Her administration had for weeks operated a shelter site inside the state’s transportation building in Boston before officials closed it in early December. The state then opened a larger overflow site at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy.

Governor Maura Healey’s administration plans to open an overnight shelter for dozens of homeless and migrant families in a former courthouse in Cambridge on Friday, state officials said, expanding the options for those waiting for a place in the state’s overwhelmed emergency shelter program.

The state-owned, 150-year-old building in Cambridge currently houses a Middlesex County Registry of Deeds office, and until 2020, was home to a probate and family court, state officials said. The new shelter site is expected to house up to 70 families during the evening and overnight hours, and will be equipped with cots and what officials described as “limited amenities.”

The site is designed to ensure families have a “warm and safe place to stay overnight until an [emergency] shelter unit becomes available,” L. Scott Rice, the state’s emergency assistance director, said in a statement.

“We’re grateful for the partnership of the City of Cambridge and [the site] provider AMI, and we encourage community organizations to reach out to us with any daytime programs and resources they are able to provide to families in need,” Rice said.

Lawmakers required that Healey stand up the overflow sites after Healey began limiting how many people the shelter system could house. The first-term Democrat created a 7,500-family cap and said the state could no longer guarantee families housing after decades of guaranteeing shelter under Massachusetts’ unique right-to-shelter law.

The system was housing 7,520 families as of Wednesday, according to state data. There were another 310 families on the waitlist as of Monday, the most recent data available.

Kevin Connor, a spokesperson for Healey’s housing office, said the state is still exploring other options. The Boston Herald first reported the state’s plans to use the Cambridge site.

The Healey administration in the last two weeks contacted Secretary of State William F. Galvin’s office, which oversees the registry of deeds, to gauge whether the former courthouse building could be used for a shelter, said Deb O’Malley, a Galvin spokesperson.

The secretary’s office has maintained the building since the probate and family court shifted to a new site in Woburn early in the COVID-19 pandemic. But O’Malley said plumbing and other infrastructure in large swaths of the building had gone unused for years, given the deeds office only uses a portion of the site.

She said city inspectors and fire officials planned to do a walk-through of the site Thursday afternoon, and that the state could begin setting up the site as early as tomorrow, if the “city signs off on it.”

“Most of the building has no plumbing right now,” she said. “Nobody has been using it. And it hasn’t been cleaned frequently.”

The building was first built in 1870, according to city records.

The Healey administration is in the midst of consolidating other shelters for homeless and migrant families into hotels fully dedicated to providing emergency shelter. The move, officials said, will allow the state to better coordinate its response to the needs of migrant families, but others criticized the process as a chaotic and potentially harmful shuffle.

On Monday night, state officials also announced a proposal to dip into the state’s surplus account to help cover the mounting costs brought on by the shelter system, projecting it will need $224 million more this fiscal year and $915 million in the next.

Samantha J. Gross of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.