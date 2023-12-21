Measuring record-high rain in N.H. from unusual December flood

He had a front row seat to the flooding, since he’s both the deputy fire chief for Campton, Thornton, and Ellsworth, as well as the site manager for the experimental forest where scientists have been furiously collecting measurements to understand the ecological impacts of the storm and track long term trends.

Later that evening, the road out was impassable, covered with water. Halm said it was a good thing they left when they did.

Once Ian Halm saw how bad the flooding was on Monday, he called his colleagues at the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in North Woodstock and told them to go home.

In his role as deputy fire chief, Halm spent Monday responding to emergencies, monitoring the Campton Dam, and asking people in at-risk areas to evacuate. He said only 10 or so people went to the emergency shelter the town set up. “A lot of people say, ‘Well, I made it through Hurricane Irene… so I’m going to be good,” he said about the reluctance to evacuate. Luckily, the Campton Dam has held strong, and Halm said it remains in good shape.

As the site manager for Hubbard Brook, Halm has been helping to make repairs in the wake of the storm and gather measurements of the event. The forest is on track to receive 77 inches of rain this year, which he called a dramatic increase from the average rainfall of 55 inches.

During the heavy rains Monday, the Hubbard Brook swelled to 6 feet, three times its normal 2 foot depth, with up to 4.7 inches of rain falling in some areas. Data from the event showed that the peak of the storm was the third highest on record.

“It’s very unusual to get so much precipitation in the liquid form in December,” said Halm. He called it the perfect storm, as the heavy rain, plus fog and warm conditions melted snow, adding even more liquid to the waterways.

The rainfall came when the ground was already saturated from rainfall earlier in the month.

It raises questions about whether heavy rainstorms in December are becoming more common and the far-reaching effects that could have on the area. Halm cautioned that it’s too soon to know for sure, but said that people need to be prepared.

