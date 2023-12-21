Two R.I. men face assault charges in fight at Gillette Stadium that ended in N.H. man’s death

Mooney collapsed during the fight in the upper deck of Gillette Stadium during the Patriots’ Sept. 17 game against the Miami Dolphins. He was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, authorities said.

Criminal charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct were issued against John Vieira, 59, and Justin Mitchell, 39, both of Warwick, R.I., earlier this month for allegedly punching Dale Mooney, 53, of Newmarket, N.H., according to court records.

Two Rhode Island men are facing assault charges in connection to a fight at a New England Patriots game in Foxborough in September involving a New Hampshire man who later died , according to court records.

Advertisement

Mitchell and Vieira have not been charged with Mooney’s death, which is still under investigation. Initial autopsy results in September indicated Mooney suffered a “medical issue” and did not die from “traumatic injury,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said at the time.

Vieira and Mitchell are scheduled to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court on Jan. 19 and Jan. 26, respectively, according to court records. The charges were first reported by The Sun Chronicle.

Mooney, a married father of two and a Patriots season ticket holder, was seated in the row behind the two men and had verbally sparred with them throughout the game, according to witnesses. Vieira and Mitchell attended the game together with a group of men, including one who was charged in connection to a separate fight in the stands during the game, according to court records.

Police reviewed 12 videos from witnesses showing the fight, according to court records.

Mooney was seated in a row behind the group and appeared to engage in a verbal dispute with Mitchell and George Chiarillo, 39, another member of the group. Vieira at one point joins in the argument while others in the group stand between them and Mooney, in an apparent attempt to settle things down, according to a police report.

Advertisement

Mooney eventually got up and began walking down the stairs, appearing to motion to Mitchell “as if to indicate that he (Mooney) wants Mr. Mitchell to go with him,” the report said.

“It should be noted that multiple witnesses would later report that, based on his actions and statements, Mr. Mooney wanted to fight Mr. Mitchell and was trying to coax Mr. Mitchell into fighting him,” Foxborough Police Detective Mark Bohnenberger wrote in the report.

At the bottom of the stairs, about eight rows down from where the group of men were seated, Mooney turns back to face Mitchell, and Chiarillo was seen grabbing Mitchell to pull him back to his seat, according to the report.

Stadium security responded to the area and spoke with Mooney and the other men, and peace appeared to be restored, according to the police report.

After the security officers left, Chiarillo and Mitchell appeared to argue with each other and then began arguing with another pair of men two rows below them. Chiarillo stepped down through the rows of seats and allegedly hit one of the men in the head, knocking him to the ground.

He was later charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct and pleaded not guilty at an arraignment in Wrentham District Court on Nov. 30 and was released on personal recognizance, according to court records.

Advertisement

Stadium security again responded to the section, running up the stairs toward the commotion. Meanwhile, Mooney also ran up the stairs, pushing past security officers and “initiates a physical altercation with Mr. Mitchell, grabbing him in the upper shoulder/neck area,” the report said.

As the two men grappled with each other, another member of Mitchell’s group was wedged between them, trying to break up the fight, the police report said.

At one point, Vieira steps in and “can be seen punching Mr. Mooney one time in the area of his head,” the report said. The fight continued, with Mitchell allegedly punching Mooney twice in the head before Mooney threw Mitchell across his body and over the seats below them, the report said.

Mooney then lost consciousness and the fight ended about 25 seconds after it began, the report said.

Attorneys for Mitchell and Chiarillo could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. No attorney information was listed for Vieira.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.