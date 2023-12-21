New Hampshire man pleads guilty to participating in a conspiracy to harass and intimidate two New Hampshire Public Radio journalists

Tucker Cockerline, 32 of Salem, N.H., pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to conspiracy to commit stalking through interstate travel and the use of a facility of interstate commerce, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement Thursday. He was one of four men who allegedly harassed and intimidated the two reporters.

A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to harass and intimidate two New Hampshire Public Radio journalists that included vandalizing the homes of the reporters and one of their parents with bricks, large rocks, and red spray paint, the Massachusetts U.S. attorney’s office said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 19, 2024, prosecutors said.

Cockerline was initially arrested and charged by criminal complaint in June along with alleged co-conspirators Michael Waselchuck and Keenan Saniatan, prosecutors said. The three were later indicted by a federal grand jury, along with Eric Labarge, in September.

The harassment and vandalism started after one of the journalists published an article, after a year-long investigation, in March 2022, detailing allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct by a former New Hampshire businessperson, prosecutors said. A second NHPR journalist also contributed to the article.

One of the journalists was Lauren Chooljian, a senior reporter and producer at New Hampshire Public Radio whose Melrose home was vandalized, the Globe reported. Though prosecutors didn’t identify the NHPR reporters, Chooljian earlier this year released a podcast called “The 13th Step” about the reporting that sparked the alleged harassment against her and her boss, NHPR news director Dan Barrick.

After the article was published, Labarge, Saniatan, Cockerline and Waselchuck allegedly agreed to harass and intimidate the reporters, prosecutors said. On April 24, 2022, Cockerline went to one of the journalist’s homes in Hanover, N.H. and spray painted a vulgar term in large red letters on the front door.

He also threw a brick through an exterior window, prosecutors said. One May 20, 2022, Cockerline went to the home of one of the journalist’s parents in Hampstead New Hampshire, and spray painted the same vulgar term in large red letters on one of the garage doors of and left a brick on the ground near the front door.

He also asked Waselchuck to vandalize the home of one of the journalists in Melrose, prosecutors said. Waselchuck allegedly threw a brick through an exterior window of the home and painted the phrase “JUST THE BEGINNING” in large red letters on the front of the house.

Cockerline was allegedly asked to commit the vandalism and harassment by Labarge, prosecutors said. He faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and restitution on each charge.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.