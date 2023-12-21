Northeastern, Suffolk students abroad in Prague are safe, schools say

Officials at Boston-area schools said they were relieved to learn their students studying in Prague were safe. The shooting also injured 25 in the Czech Republic capital.

The mass shooting at a Prague university that killed 14 people Thursday sent shockwaves around the world, particularly in cities like Boston that have a high college student population.

The shooting happened at a philosophy department building at Charles University. The gunman, a student at the university, also died, according to Prague Police Chief Martin Vondrasek. His name has not been released.

Northeastern students participating in “experiential learning programs” in the city are “safe and accounted for,” a spokesperson for the college said in an email.

It could not be immediately confirmed if any of the students were studying at Charles University.

A Suffolk spokesperson said that one of its students was studying aboard in Prague and is safe. The student is not studying at Charles University, the email said.

Boston University, Boston College, and Emerson College said they don’t have students in Prague.

Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Tufts University all could not immediately be reached to confirm if students were studying abroad in the city.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.













