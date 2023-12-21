First day of ferry service between Providence and Bristol draws few passengers, rave reviews

BRISTOL, R.I. — On the first day of free ferry service between Bristol and Providence, a total of 35 passengers had used it as of noon, according to Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

Those passengers who took advantage of the free service said it was less stressful, more productive — and prettier — than commuting by car.

The state has contracted with three ferry companies and launched the service at a cost of nearly $67,000 per day for three months to help ease traffic in the wake of the Dec. 11 closure of the westbound lanes of the Interstate 195 bridge between East Providence and Providence.

John Oliver of Bristol, R.I., works on his laptop on the ferry from Bristol to Providence on Thursday. “It is so aggravating to just sit in traffic – you can’t do anything. Here, I can get some work done before I get in and it’s been relaxing,” Oliver said of his commute. He is the chief technology officer at biotech company Nabsys. Christine Hochkeppel for the Boston Globe

Bristol resident John Oliver took the 8:30 a.m. ferry on Thursday to get to his office in Providence. He called the morning commute “awesome and very relaxing.”

“It was uneventful, which is good on a boat trip I guess,” he said, adding that he lives within walking distance to the State Street Dock on Thames Street in Bristol. His office is also within walking distance to where ferry passengers board and disembark in Providence, near India Point Park, at 25 Portugal Parkway.

There were two other passengers on the boat he was on. Oliver said he’d continue taking it two to three times a week, “at a minimum.”

Even as the state has restored limited two-way traffic to Interstate 195 with two emergency bypass lanes westbound on the eastbound side of the Washington Bridge, traffic delays have not been eliminated. Nontheless, Oliver said the ferry took him a little longer than it would to drive.

“But on the other hand, I could check emails and get some work done while I was traveling,” he said. “In many respects, it was an easier trip because I didn’t have to do any of the driving or paying.”

William Chilton of Bristol takes the Islander ferry after working his job as a bugler for the US Army on Thursday. Christine Hochkeppel for the Boston Globe

Joseph DaSilva of Tiverton was also on the 8:30 a.m. boat to Providence on Thursday.

“It felt like I was on vacation going to some island,” DaSilva said. “There was a lot of newness to it.”

RIDOT has contracted with SeaStreak, Rhode Island Fast Ferry, and the Block Island Ferry for 98 days at a maximum cost of about $5 million total to provide the ferry service, which runs every half-hour, seven-days per week, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

RIDOT said the contracts allow the state to cancel or scale back the ferry service with two weeks notice, and that it will monitor ridership on a daily basis.

Altogether, ferries made 18 roundtrips Thursday between Bristol and Providence.

DaSilva said to run a ferry for three to four people “is tough,” but he thinks ridership will pick up as more people find out about the service.

He said he parked in downtown Bristol because he didn’t know that there was free parking available at Colt State Park, with RIPTA shuttles to the dock.

“If they’re running this for three months, I’ll probably be using this for three months,” DaSilva said.

Joe DaSilva of Tiverton aboard the ferry from Bristol to Providence Thursday, commuting to his job as Rhode Island School Building Authority coordinator. “I used to commute to Cambridge during the Big Dig and that wasn’t as bad as this,” DaSilva said, referring to his Dec. 12 commute, when he said his drive was 5 hours long. Christine Hochkeppel for the Boston Globe

Riders should note there’s no ferry or shuttles in Bristol between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. In Providence, there are no ferries between 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., according to the ferry schedule.

If DaSilva had one critique, he said, it would be finding where to park and where the ferry “was actually leaving from. But I think over time, they’ll put some signs up and help that.”

Overall, DaSilva called the commute “enjoyable and relatively convenient.”

“As we get more and more people on it, I think it could be sustainable, depending on what the fares are,” he said. “I like this better than a bus.”

DaSilva works at the state’s School Building Authority on Westminster Street in downtown Providence. From the ferry, he took the RIPTA shuttle as far as the courthouse on South Main Street, and walked to work from there.

“I thought that was good,” he said of the shuttle service.

William Chilton was on the 7:30 a.m. boat from Bristol to Providence, and said he was one of five passengers.

“It was really pretty coming in this morning,” he said, adding that he plans to continue taking the ferry next week. “It’s a lot less stressful, for sure.”

Kevin McPherson and his kids, Darmany Vargas, 13, far left, Armani Vargas, 7, center, and Courtland McPherson, 5, peer out the windows of the Island ferry to the view of wind turbines on Thursday. Christine Hochkeppel for the Boston Globe

With the holidays coming up and kids out of school, some ferry passengers Thursday had the day off and took advantage of the free boat ride, like Kevin McPherson and his three kids.

“They got out of school yesterday for Christmas break, and we were looking for something fun to do,” he said. “We saw the ferries running from the highway earlier and figured we’d try it.”

Jamie Kelley, first mate for the Rhode Island Fast Ferry, said their first day ran smoothly.

“Passengers are loving it. They’re having a great time,” Kelley said.

R.I. Fast Ferry first mates Geoff Beauchemin, front, and Tom Patton, tie off the Julia Leigh before picking up passengers for the 8:30 trip to Providence on Thursday. Christine Hochkeppel for the Boston Globe

































Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.