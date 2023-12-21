The Rhode Island angle to the Trump/Colorado ballot saga

In a 4-3 ruling, Colorado’s high court found that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment — which disqualifies people who engaged in insurrection from holding office — applies to Trump.The court stayed the ruling until Jan. 4, which allows Trump to appeal the decision to the US Supreme Court. Schneider is a more liberal Republican who has endorsed Democrats in presidential elections dating back to 2008. She was an environmental advocate in Congress, and has attempted to be a leading voice within the Never Trump wing of the GOP.

Claudine Schneider, a Republican who served five terms representing Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District between 1981 and 1991, now lives in Boulder, and was one of the six GOP voters who argued that Trump engaged in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol.

The only woman ever elected to Congress from Rhode Island is among the plaintiffs in the lawsuit that the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on this week when it issued a landmark decision removing former president Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot.

Schneider challenged incumbent Democratic senator Claiborne Pell in 1990, losing decisively in the last race Pell ever ran. (Jack Reed was elected to succeed Pell in 1996, and has been in office ever since.)

Stepping back: There are lawsuits challenging Trump’s eligibility to appear on the ballot playing out all over the country, but Colorado was first to actually toss the former president off the ballot. You can track the progress of those lawsuits by clicking here.

In Rhode Island, a lawsuit from Texas man John Anthony Castro was dismissed for lack of standing. Castro is a Republican write-in candidate for president, and has filed similar lawsuits across the country.

Over at Channel 12, Tim White writes that the major difference between Schneider’s lawsuit and Castro’s is that the case in Colorado was brought by voters rather than a single longshot write-in candidate.

Meanwhile, my colleague James Pindell has a smart analysis piece on the Colorado decision, arguing that the timing of the Colorado decision is good for both Trump supporters and opponents because it will give the US Supreme Court time to settle the matter once and for all.

