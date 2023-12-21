Robert M. Solow, celebrated economist and Nobel laureate, dies at 99

Dr. Solow was best known for his contributions to growth theory, the branch of economics which studies those factors that allow for increased production and improvements in economic welfare.

His son, John, confirmed his death to the New York Times.

Robert M. Solow, recipient of the 1987 Nobel Economics Prize and Institute professor emeritus of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, died Thursday at his home in Lexington. He was 99.

“Solow has created a theoretical framework which can be used in discussing the factors which lie behind economic growth in both quantitative and theoretical terms,” the Swedish Academy wrote in its Nobel citation.

Dr. Solow was as celebrated among economists for who he was as for what he did. His public-spiritedness, lucid writing, and sparkling, often self-deprecating wit made him a much-beloved figure.

“He is one of the few economists in the world that can write good English — English that’s fun to read, even on technical subjects,” Dr. Solow’s fellow Nobel laureate James Tobin once said. “A famously nice guy,” the economist Deirdre McCloskey called him in a 2002 article. “A prince.”

Dr. Solow served as a senior economist with the Council of Economic Advisers during the Kennedy administration. He spent three years as chairman of the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and was at various times a trustee of the Institute for Advanced Study, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, and German Marshall Fund of the United States.

“He’s the softest touch there is for committees and commissions,” Alan S. Blinder, a Princeton economist and former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, once said of Dr. Solow.

Professor Solow, in his office in Cambridge in 1982. Joe Dennehy/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

A celebrated teacher, Dr. Solow taught at MIT for 46 years. He also held visiting professorships at Oxford University and New York University.

“I estimate that if I had neglected the students, I could have written 25 percent more scientific papers,” Dr. Solow wrote in his Nobel autobiographical essay. “The choice was easy to make and I do not regret it.”

His students included four future Nobel Prize winners, George Akerlof, Peter Diamond, William Nordhaus, and Joseph Stiglitz, and a future head of the European Central Bank and Italian prime minister, Mario Draghi.

Among the many papers Dr. Solow did write are three classics in the literature of growth theory: “A Contribution to the Theory of Growth” (1956), “Technical Change and the Aggregate Production Function” (1957), and “Investments and Technical Progress” (1960).

In very broad terms, what Dr. Solow found was that technology and research mattered as much to economic growth as the amount of capital. It was a finding with extensive policy implications.

“The increased interest of government to expand education and research and development was inspired by these studies,” the Swedish economist Assar Lindbeck said in 1987 of Dr. Solow’s work in growth theory. “Every long-term report I have seen for any country has used a Solow-type analysis.”

Robert Merton Solow was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 23, 1924, the son of Milton Solow and Hannah (Sarney) Solow. His father was a fur buyer, and the job involved dealing with extensive documentation. After his son became an economist, his father joked, “We do the same thing — deliver papers.’”

Dr. Solow attended New York’s public schools. “I was good at school from the very beginning,” he wrote in his Nobel essay, “but not very intellectual until my last year in high school.”

Winning a scholarship to Harvard at 16, he studied sociology and anthropology. “Like many children of the Depression, I was curious about what made society tick,” he wrote in his essay.

He left Harvard to enlist in the Army when he turned 18. He served in North Africa, Sicily, and Italy. He later said his military service “formed my character. I found myself part of a tight-knit group, doing a hard job with skill and mutual loyalty.” He likened the sense of gratification and camaraderie that experience offered to two others in his life: working for the Council of Economic Advisers and being a member of the MIT economics department.

Discharged from the Army in August 1945, he returned to complete his undergraduate degree at Harvard. He decided to major in economics “almost without thinking about it,” he said in a 1988 lecture. “No doubt I acted as if I were maximizing an infinite discounted sum of one-period utilities, but you couldn’t prove it by me. To me, it felt as if I were saying to myself, ‘What the hell.’ ”

Dr. Solow studied under a future Nobel laureate, Wassily Leontief, and served as his research assistant. “It was Leontief who turned me into an economist,” Dr. Solow later said. After earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and doctorate at Harvard, he joined the MIT faculty in 1949.

Dr. Solow had been hired to teach econometrics and statistics, but he found “an instinctive macroeconomist struggling to get out,” as he later put it. Helping the macroeconomist emerge was the man in the office next to Dr. Solow’s, another future Nobel laureate, Paul A. Samuelson. The two began a decades-long intellectual partnership.

With Samuelson as senior partner, they played a central role in the growing mathematicization of post-World War II economics and the increasing dominance of Keynesianism during the 1950s and ’60s. Samuelson and Dr. Solow also became the cornerstones of what for many years would be widely considered the world’s foremost economics department.

In 1961, Dr. Solow received the John Bates Clark Medal from the American Economic Association, honoring the most distinguished US economist under 40. He later served as AEA president, as well as president of the Econometric Society.

During the 1960s, Dr. Solow served on two presidential commissions: one on income maintenance, the other on technology, automation, and economic progress.

Dr. Solow was widely rumored to be a finalist for the presidency of Harvard in 1971, when the post went to Harvard Law School dean Derek Bok. He was awarded the National Medal of Science, in 1999, and the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2014.

Stoutly liberal, Dr. Solow found that his work become less fashionable in the 1970s and ‘80s, with the new classical economics supplanting Keynesianism in academe and the vogue for supply-side economics in Washington.

Dr. Solow’s books include “Linear Programming and Economic Analysis” (with Samuelson and Robert Dorfman, 1958), “Capital Theory and the Rate of Return” (1963), “The Sources of Unemployment in the United States” (1964), “Growth Theory” (1970), “Price Expectations and the Behavior of the Price Level” (1970), “The Labor Market as a Social Institution” (1990), and an emblematic title, “Learning from ‘Learning by Doing’ ” (1997).

In 2019, Dr. Solow collaborated with the photographer Mariana Cook on “Economists,” a book of portraits by her of eminent members of his profession. “For a long time it has bothered me, as a teacher of economics,” he wrote, “that most Americans – even those who, a long time ago, had wandered through an economics course – had no clear idea of what economics is and what economists do.”

A passionate sailor, Dr. Solow lived for many years on Lewis Wharf and had a summer home on Martha’s Vineyard.

“Usual overactive retirement,” he wrote in his 60th Harvard reunion class report. “I still think about economics, write about it a little, and curse a lot when I read the newspaper.”





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.