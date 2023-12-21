Swastika found drawn on wall at Newton South High School, school officials say

It could not immediately be confirmed on Thursday night what day the incident was reported.

The vandalism was reported to school officials by two students, who saw the hate symbol in a well-traveled hallway, according to a statement from Julie McDonough, the director of communications for Newton Public Schools.

Newton school officials and police are investigating after a swastika was drawn on a wall at Newton South High School this week, the school district said.

The school also reported the incident to Newton police and the Anti-Defamation League, per the Newton Public Schools Nondiscrimination Policy, the statement said.

Newton police could not immediately be contacted Thursday evening.

School officials reviewed security camera footage and interviewed students to find the person who drew it, the statement said. As of Thursday night, the school has not identified a suspect.

“Any form of antisemitic or other hateful graffiti is abhorrent and a direct violation of our community’s values and norms,” the district said in the statement. “We will continue our work as a school and community to prevent it and educate all students.”

In a letter sent to the school community on Wednesday, Principal Tamara Stras said the incident is the latest example of hate graffiti at the school in recent years.

“It is very disturbing that this behavior continues and seems clearly targeted, considering the global moment that we are in and the repeated incidents in our school in past years,” Stras said in the letter obtained by the Globe.

Last year in February, Newton police investigated swastikas at Newton South and Brown Middle School, according to a past Globe article.

Given the proliferation of public antisemitic acts since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October, Stras reiterated the schools’ aggressive response to acts of hate.

“We are an educational institution and as such, we utilize a range of consequences, as well as restorative measures, to respond to hate incidents,” the letter said.

Stras also detailed some of the school’s curriculum meant to combat acts of hate, such as a lesson on hate symbols for ninth-grade students and assemblies discussing biases, including antisemitism.

“While I believe that the vast majority of our students recognize the horrible impact of hate symbols, we will continue our work as a school and community to prevent it and educate all students,” Stras said. “I still believe in our students and our community and I believe that we will rise out of this moment to love and respect each other again.”





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.