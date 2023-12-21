Three men indicted on murder charge in Holyoke shooting of pregnant woman that killed her child

Three men who allegedly engaged in a gunfight that wounded a woman who was eight months pregnant and killed her baby were indicted Wednesday on first-degree murder charges, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.
Alejandro C. Ramos Jr., 22, a relative, JohnLuis I. Sanchez, 30, and a third man involved in the Oct. 4 altercation in downtown Holyoke, 28-year-old Kermith D. Alvarez-Vargas, were already in custody, prosecutors said. An arraignment date has not yet been set.
The woman was sitting in a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus stopped on Sargeant Street when gunfire broke out, and she was hit by a stray bullet, authorities said.
Advertisement
Despite life-saving efforts, the infant did not survive. The woman was hospitalized for several days.
Two other people were indicted on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder for allegedly helping Alvarez-Vargas elude authorities, prosecutors said. Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario, 29, and Jose Galarza, 31, have pleaded not guilty to similar charges in Holyoke District Court.
The shooting occurred 90 minutes after city officials held a press conference about the high volume of gunfire detected by ShotSpotter, a system the city installed in March.
Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this story.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.