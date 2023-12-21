fb-pixelThree men indicted on murder charge in Holyoke shooting of pregnant woman that killed her child - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Three men indicted on murder charge in Holyoke shooting of pregnant woman that killed her child

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated December 21, 2023, 1 hour ago
Holyoke City Councilor Jenny Rivera, second from left, placed her arm around her nephew as they marched together during Holyoke’s Drop the Violence March.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Three men who allegedly engaged in a gunfight that wounded a woman who was eight months pregnant and killed her baby were indicted Wednesday on first-degree murder charges, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.

Alejandro C. Ramos Jr., 22, a relative, JohnLuis I. Sanchez, 30, and a third man involved in the Oct. 4 altercation in downtown Holyoke, 28-year-old Kermith D. Alvarez-Vargas, were already in custody, prosecutors said. An arraignment date has not yet been set.

The woman was sitting in a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus stopped on Sargeant Street when gunfire broke out, and she was hit by a stray bullet, authorities said.

Advertisement

Despite life-saving efforts, the infant did not survive. The woman was hospitalized for several days.

Two other people were indicted on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder for allegedly helping Alvarez-Vargas elude authorities, prosecutors said. Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario, 29, and Jose Galarza, 31, have pleaded not guilty to similar charges in Holyoke District Court.

The shooting occurred 90 minutes after city officials held a press conference about the high volume of gunfire detected by ShotSpotter, a system the city installed in March.

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this story.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.

Boston Globe Today