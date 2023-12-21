Three men indicted on murder charge in Holyoke shooting of pregnant woman that killed her child

Three men who allegedly engaged in a gunfight that wounded a woman who was eight months pregnant and killed her baby were indicted Wednesday on first-degree murder charges, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.

Alejandro C. Ramos Jr., 22, a relative, JohnLuis I. Sanchez, 30, and a third man involved in the Oct. 4 altercation in downtown Holyoke, 28-year-old Kermith D. Alvarez-Vargas, were already in custody, prosecutors said. An arraignment date has not yet been set.

The woman was sitting in a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus stopped on Sargeant Street when gunfire broke out, and she was hit by a stray bullet, authorities said.