‘Turtleboy’ blogger set for Friday arraignment on witness intimidation indictment tied to Karen Read saga

Mello said Kearney faces eight counts of witness intimidation, three counts of conspiracy to intimidate witnesses, and five counts of picketing a witness in the Read case.

Kearney, 41, of Holden, is scheduled for arraignment at noon Friday in Norfolk Superior Court, according to a statement from Fall River attorney Kenneth S. Mello, a seasoned litigator tapped as special prosecutor for the Turtleboy case.

Aidan Kearney, the controversial blogger known as “Turtleboy,” is slated for arraignment Friday on a 16-count indictment alleging he intimidated witnesses in the pending murder case against Karen Read, who’s separately accused of backing her vehicle into her Boston police officer boyfriend and leaving him for dead in a blizzard in Canton in January 2022.

Kearney’s lawyer, Timothy J. Bradl, blasted the indictment in a phone interview Wednesday.

“They’re trying to throw the book at him, and we all know why they’re trying to throw the book at him,” Bradl said by phone. “It’s because he’s actually making progress in his investigation [into the Read case]. ... Mr. Kearney and I maintain strongly that his actions are completely protected by the First Amendment.”

Kearney previously pleaded not guilty in Stoughton District Court to multiple witness intimidation counts and a conspiracy charge. He’s currently free on personal recognizance. Wednesday’s indictment moves his case to Superior Court.

Last month, Superior Court Judge Peter B. Krupp issued a ruling compelling Kearney, who has aggressively covered the Read case and championed her claims of innocence, to stay away from witnesses he allegedly intimidated. But Krupp also allowed him to attend Read’s court proceedings so he can keep covering her high-profile case.

Read, 43, has been indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on charges of murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death in connection with the January 2022 death of her boyfriend, Officer John O’Keefe.

Prosecutors allege that she and O’Keefe spent a night out drinking with a group and then traveled to the Canton home of another Boston police officer for an after party, but only O’Keefe exited the vehicle when they arrived, and Read backed into him with her SUV as she drove off, killing him.

Read spotted O’Keefe’s body outside the Canton residence the following morning around 6 a.m. when she returned with two other women and allegedly said within earshot of a first responder on scene, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” according to prosecutors.

Read’s attorneys have asserted that O’Keefe was beaten inside the home of the Boston officer, whose dog also attacked O’Keefe before his body was moved outside, essentially framing Read for the killing.

The defense has cited a Google search on the phone of one guest in the Canton home time-stamped at 2:27 a.m. on Jan. 29 for “hos [sic] long to die in cold,” hours before Read discovered O’Keefe’s body outside. Prosecutors have said the time stamp isn’t accurate and that the witness entered that search in her phone at Read’s request after she spotted O’Keefe’s body.

Karen Read at a May court hearing. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

But the defense argument has been embraced by Kearney, who boasts a massive online following of so-called “Turtle riders” who’ve passionately taken up the cause.

At Kearney’s district court arraignment in October, Mello told the court that the blogger had posted at least 164 articles on his website about what he called the “Canton Coverup” and multiple videos to YouTube in which he accused witnesses of participating in a crime.

He also “doxxed” some of those witnesses, publicizing their home addresses and their work and private phone numbers and encouraging his audience to harass them, Mello said.

“This is not my last trip to Canton. I’ll be back,” Kearney allegedly said in one profanity-laden video, adding later, “These people think I’m [expletive] around. They haven’t seen the last of me. Get used to it.”

After his cellphone number was included in one of Kearney’s videos, a state trooper who investigated the Read case “received approximately a dozen text messages, phone calls, and voicemails” accusing him of being involved in a conspiracy and calling for his firing over the next 12 hours, Mello said. The trooper had to change his number.

