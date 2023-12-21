What to know about the Claudine Gay plagiarism allegations

How did the allegations come to light?

Harvard University said Wednesday that a newly disclosed review found additional instances of inadequate citation in president Claudine Gay’s writings, hours after a congressional committee announced an inquiry into how Harvard handled allegations of plagiarism against her.

On Wednesday, Harvard officials said they learned on Oct. 24 that the New York Post “was pursuing a story on allegations of plagiarism against President Gay.”

On Dec. 10, conservative activist Christopher Rufo and writer Christopher Brunet posted an article alleging that Gay plagiarized several passages of her 1997 doctoral dissertation by failing to properly quote or credit the works of seven different scholars. The next day, the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative publication, alleged that Gay plagiarized passages in three additional publications, as well as two more previously unidentified paragraphs of her thesis.

On Tuesday, the Free Beacon reported that a 37-page anonymous complaint had been submitted to a Harvard research integrity officer. Harvard acknowledged receipt of the complaint, which described 39 instances of alleged plagiarism in Gay’s academic publications, including peer-reviewed articles and her dissertation.

Advertisement

What’s Harvard saying about all this?

In a three-page summary released to the Globe on Wednesday, Harvard said a recent review discovered additional “examples of duplicative language without appropriate attribution” in Gay’s dissertation, “Taking Charge: Black Electoral Success and the Redefinition of American Politics,” which she completed in Harvard’s government department.

“President Gay will update her dissertation correcting these instances of inadequate citation,” the summary said.

Those instances add to other cases of “inadequate citation” in two of Gay’s academic articles, which the university’s key oversight board, the Harvard Corporation, acknowledged last week. Gay has since submitted correction requests to the journals that published those articles, a university spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Harvard said the 37-page anonymous complaint “includes allegations of plagiarism by Gay that were previously reviewed by the subcommittee of the Corporation and the independent panel, as well as four new allegations that the subcommittee of the Corporation determined to be without merit.”

The subcommittee has “determined that no further action is required beyond the updates that have been and are being requested by President Gay,” the summary said.

The university said “any investigation of the complaint should not be conducted by the University or [Faculty of Arts and Sciences] Research Integrity Office due to the potential for the appearance of a conflict of interest.”

What did Harvard’s initial investigation find?

At Gay’s request, the Corporation commissioned an independent review by outside experts of the allegations raised in October, Harvard said Wednesday. As part of the review, a four-member subcommittee of the Corporation reviewed Gay’s published work from 1993 to 2019.

That review did not include the dissertation because the allegations concerned Gay’s “published works,” not her dissertation, Harvard said Wednesday. It was only recently, “in response to new allegations,” that the subcommittee “undertook a review of the dissertation,” the university said.

After the reviews were completed, “the Corporation concluded that Gay’s inadequate citations” in her dissertation and published works “did not constitute research misconduct,” the summary said. Harvard had previously announced that Gay would request four corrections to two academic articles after the independent review’s findings.

What’s Congress looking at?

Advertisement

A letter sent Wednesday from Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican who chairs the GOP-controlled House Committee on Education and the Workforce, to Harvard Corporation Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker said the legislative committee has launched “a review of Harvard University’s (Harvard) handling of credible allegations of plagiarism by President Claudine Gay over a period of 24 years.”

The letter said “federal funding to Harvard is conditioned upon the school’s adherence to the standards of a recognized accreditor. Harvard’s accrediting body, the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), maintains Standards for Accreditation (Standards) that emphasize the paramount importance of academic and institutional integrity. Compliance with these standards is a requirement to maintain accreditation.”

Foxx quoted Peter Wood, director of the National Association of Scholars, as telling the Free Beacon, “if this were a stand-alone instance, it would be reprehensible but perhaps excused as the blunder of someone working hastily. But that excuse vanishes as the examples multiply.”

Her letter also quoted Miami University political scientist Anne Williamson, one of the academics Gay was accused of plagiarizing, as telling the Post that her “first reaction is shock. The second reaction is puzzlement … All she had to do is give me a credit.”

Wasn’t Gay just called before Congress? What was that about?

Gay and the leaders of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania testified before Foxx’s committee on Dec. 5 about efforts to combat antisemitism on their campuses linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

The university presidents came under fire for their legalistic and equivocal answers to a question about whether for calling for the genocide of Jews would violate school rules. The ensuing furor prompted the resignation of UPenn’s president, though Gay and MIT president Sally Kornbluth both received votes of confidence from their schools’ governing bodies.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.