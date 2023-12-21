Where to eat and drink on New Year’s Eve in Rhode Island to ring in 2024

No matter where you plan on raising a glass to 2024 at midnight, here are a few places to eat and drink on New Year’s Eve night.

New Year’s Eve is the one night of the year where it’s OK to be a little gluttonous — indulging on bottles of bubbles, rich desserts, and fancy tasting menus. In Rhode Island each year, lavish Gilded Age parties are back in full swing in Newport, while your local bartender is shaking up a new trendy cocktail in Providence.

A plate from a Little Friend pop-up event.

Tasting menus and eating crawls

In downtown Providence, Sarto is hosting a three-course dinner with live guitar sessions that will begin at 5 p.m. and end around 9:30 p.m. If you’re looking for a later seating time, make a dinner reservation for 9 p.m. or later, and at 10 p.m., DJ Derek “The Prince” will take over during “DJ Dine & Disco” to crank out all the top party and dance anthems. Here’s the menu.

At Tiny Bar PVD, pop-up restaurant Little Friend will be whipping up a five-course “Après Ski” menu with a raw bar. Little Friend is operated by Andrew McQuesten, who previously helmed the kitchen at the now-shuttered North restaurant inside the Dean Hotel. Tickets are $90 each.

Courtland Club in Providence is hosting a special edition of their weekly jazz programming, which will include a welcome cocktail, four-course meal, a glass of champagne, and a 75-minute performance by The Leland Baker Trio. For food, they’ll be serving salmon belly tartare, an “improved” Caesar salad with furikake and nori, a roasted half Cornish hen, and chocolate tart. Tickets are $95 each, and seatings will take place at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The King Tide, a crab cocktail, and a Gift Horse martini from Gift Horse in Providence, R.I. Catherine Dzilenski

Sister restaurants Oberlin and Gift Horse are hosting a campus-wide snack and dance party from 10:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. You’ll be able to float between the two restaurants for their New Year’s Eve party — giving you two different experiences under the same roof. Oberlin will prepare a five-course tasting menu, and Gift Horse chef Sky Haneul is planning a feast featuring an expansive display of house-made banchan (side dishes) complementing aged Rhode Island duck from Gnarly Vines Farm in Tiverton. The meal will be split into three courses, starting with oysters from Rhode Island. Tickets are $50 each, and half of each ticket sold will be donated to Project Weber/RENEW.

In Bristol, Foglia is hosting a plant-based six-course prix-fixe tasting menu, which will include a a sparkling toast. Tickets are $125 each.

At The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn in Newport, chef Andy Taur will be hosting a four-course dinner that will include a Champagne toast and live music. The tasting menu will be $185 per person. The following morning, on New Year’s Day, the restaurant will host brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for parties of up to seven guests for $65 per person. Here’s the brunch menu. Call 401-849-3800 to make a reservation.

A chef at Giusto shreds truffles on fried ricotta balls. Discover Newport

Every year, owner and chef Kevin O’Donnell and the staff at Giusto in Newport host a freestyle New Year’s Eve tasting menu that luxuriously ties together New American fare with Italian comfort food. Tickets are $75 per person, and the menu includes oysters, cacio e pepe gougeres, duck liver mousse, wagyu ribeye, and more. Make a reservation here.

Chef Richard Allaire will be offering three-course prix-fixe menus for $85 per person at Metacom Kitchen in Warren. Some of his course options include roasted duck breast with braised turnips, kurobuta pork osso buco with an apple-mustard jus, and torchon of foie gras with an onion marmalade. Request a table online or by calling 401-245-1193.

Metacom Kitchen’s roasted monkfish with red wine quinoa, ratatouille vegetables and squid ink tempura. Kylie Cooper for The Boston Globe

At Hotel Viking’s restaurant One Bellevue, chef Peter Hamil is hosting two dinner seatings for New Year’s Eve in Newport. The 6 p.m. seating is $125 per ticket and the 9 p.m. seating is $145 per ticket. The optional wine pairing is $55 per person, and Champagne will be served at midnight.

Durks BBQ in Providence is hosting an all-you-can-eat meats and sides event from noon to 9 p.m. No reservations or pre-orders are necessary, and entry will cost $65 for one person and $115 for two people. More details here.

Lavish society parties in Newport

The Chanler is known to host one of the most glamorous parties each New Year’s. To celebrate the end of 2023, head to their soirée for your own tarot reading, pose with your partner at the photo booth, and enjoy a live painting session. They’ll have live jazz by The Creswell Club, and a DJ will be spinning tunes for dancing. This black-tie affair begins at 6 p.m. and will last through 1 a.m. Tickets are $388.80 per person, which includes all the festivities, food stations, an 8 p.m. sit-down four-course dinner served with complementary select wines, and a midnight Champagne toast with late-night bites.

The interior library lounge at the Cafe & Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, RI. HANDOUT

It’ll be another historic New Year’s Eve weekend at The Vanderbilt mansion in downtown Newport to ring in 2024. The party begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, when the beverage team will gather in the library room to craft a tower of vintage glass coupes and pop Champagne to signal the start of the weekend’s celebrations (complementary for all). Later that night, the mansion is hosting a “Records and Reserves,” which is an intimate wine tasting with a vinyl record collection playing on the hotel’s vintage HMV gramophone in the conservatory. On Saturday, Dec. 30, there will be an afternoon of divination tea with tea leaf readings from 1 to 4 p.m. ($145 per person for a 50-minute reading). On New Year’s Eve starting at 4 p.m. the mansion’s tarot card reader will be giving private readings. Starting at 8 p.m. the New Year’s Eve Fete begins, where guests can indulge in endless Champagne, stylish cocktails, and speciality dishes created by chef Timothy Caspare as the Golden Estate House Band performs live music. Tickets are $275 per person, so dress in your finest attire and book one here.

A spread at The Dining Room inside The Vanderbilt, a historic mansion in Newport, R.I. The Vanderbilt

A ball, prom for adults, and other dance parties

The XO Bar, which opened in Providence this year, will host their first New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 8 p.m. A $125 ticket includes valet, food and drinks, gratuity, and entertainment.

In Providence’s West End neighborhood, Troop is hosting a “prom prix-fixe” dinner with four courses, drink specials like prom punch and a Champagne toast, while Wattz Beatz crushes some jams. Tickets are $65 each.

One Pelham East in Newport is hosting a live dueling piano show from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. At this show, which is hosted weekly, audience members are known to get pulled up on stage for various toasts and special dedication songs. Tickets are $20 each, and a table reservation ranges from $100 to $300.

In downtown Providence, the Red Door is hosting a New Year’s Eve party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. where they’ll have DJs performing on the second floor while serving an array of specialty cocktails. More details here.

The Rose Quartz cocktail at The Red Door. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

In Lincoln, Bally’s Twin River Casino & Resort is hosting a black tie “Resolution Ball” from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. Dinner stations start at 7 p.m. and reception stations from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will be a comedy show featuring Frank Santos Jr., followed by a DJ and the Felix Brown Band. All guests will have to be 21 or older. Tickets start at $49 and will increase to $399. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Ellie Fund, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide essential support services for breast cancer patients, to ease the stresses of everyday life.

It’s been a while since anyone has been able to experience the old bank that was transformed into The Dorrance, which was an iconic restaurant in Providence that closed in 2021 (the owners have been working to reopen under the same concept on Bellevue Avenue in Newport). Aside from a few private events put on by G Hospitality, the ground-level space (now dubbed The Reserve on Dorrance) has largely been closed to the public. But on New Year’s Eve, G Hospitality will be hosting a “Gold Rush” dance party that’s been described as where the “90′s legendary club scene meets today’s social lounge.” It will be hosted by drag entertainer Rose Quartz, with music by DJ Jackie Treehorn. Tickets start at $75 each.

If you’re down for a night of classic funk, R&B, and soul music, the Ballroom at the Providence G in downtown Providence will have a Mowtown-themed New Year’s Eve party with entertainment from The Dave Macklin Band. The evening kicks off at 8 p.m. with a cocktail hour, stationary appetizers, cheese and Mediterranean platter spreads, and more. View the menu here. Tickets begin at $132 each.

Waterfire in Providence, R.I. Erin Cuddigan

Something family friendly

The Providence Tourism Council and City of Providence are hosting a citywide New Year’s Eve celebration. At 195 District Park, The Guild will be serving beer and other beverages, while food trucks will be serving bites. Entertainment like the Providence Drum Troupe will be roaming around to entertain, and a WaterFire lighting will begin at 7 p.m. before a fireworks show begins at 8:30 p.m. More information here.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.