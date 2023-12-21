Bah, humbug! ‘A Christmas Carol’ is cringeworthy.

Hark! I come bearing season’s greetings, warm wishes of comfort and joy — and some grievous tidings about the most iconic of modern Christmas stories.

To those of you suddenly clutching Christmas pearls: No, not even the halo hovering over crutch-wielding Tiny Tim will dissuade me from standing athwart this hallowed story yelling Humbug!

Look, I get it: This treasured novella has warmed the cockles of many a heart and along the way accrued a near-unassailable reputation. Written in 1843 by none other than Charles Dickens and spun off into scores of adaptations ever since, “A Christmas Carol” gets billed as the heartwarming story of one man’s moral self-transformation.

I’m sorry to say, the whole thing is a crock of honey-glazed baloney.

If by some Christmas miracle you’re not familiar with the tale, the story centers on grizzled Ebenezer Scrooge, a tightfisted and cantankerous counting-house operator, who’s as parsimonious with coal and wages for his clerk, Bob Cratchit, as he is contemptuous of the joyous Christmastime exclamations that resound through London’s alleyways.

On Christmas Eve, Scrooge gets a visit from his dead business partner, Jacob Marley, who warns Scrooge he will be confronted by three Christmas spirits — Past, Present, and Yet to Come — who guide him on a junket through his own development from innocent youth to greed-addled miser. Awaking penitent and freshly ebullient, he bounds through the streets with merriment, lavishes alms on a public charity, dispatches a gargantuan turkey to the immiserated Cratchit family, and crashes his nephew’s Christmas party as a man thoroughly redeemed from his avarice.

What’s not to love, right?

Let’s start here: What, really, is Scrooge’s sin? Merely that he’s a loner, “self-contained, and solitary as an oyster.” This makes him, first and foremost, a bad capitalist. He’s a hoarder of coins. He rakes in stupendous earnings but spends not much more than a brass farthing. By not buying a fattened bird, he’s failing to goose the economy.

My point is that Scrooge’s transformation to lavish spender isn’t so much a personal renaissance as a warped example of how to drive economic growth. Our reformed Scrooge becomes a preening avatar of trickle-down economics or the cheerful spendthrift taking George W. Bush’s post-Sept. 11 advice on how to express patriotic sacrifice: “Go shopping.”

Mind you, by the end of the tale Scrooge is no less rich and the Cratchits are no less poor. Clearly, the Cratchits of the world won’t go on tolerating a remorseless knave like Scrooge, so this situation must be justified, made to feel tolerable. But how to rationalize the staggering inequality that has wreaked so much misery?

“A Christmas Carol” provides the solution in the figure of the plutocratic do-gooder and benevolent protector, someone whose spectacle of generosity defangs the resentment of the exploited.

Hence, Scrooge goes from pitiless farthing-pincher who feels nothing for his fellow creatures — those wretches consigned to prisons and workhouses — to bounding through alleyways on Christmas morning with his heart on his sleeve, a fountainhead of pity that he can spray around.

But wait a tick: Do laborers actually want their survival to hinge on the beneficence of a plutocrat? That’s the putatively merry situation Scrooge sees in the visitation through the past, where business owner Fezziwig treats his grateful workers to cakes, pies, beer, and jigs — the Victorian equivalent, to spell it out, of corporate leaders handing out swag and free office snacks instead of raising salaries. The point is to keep them under the thumb and yet grateful in their desperation.

What’s being recommended here is benevolent paternalism, the idea that the best way to organize a society is with moneyed overlords keeping workers under stringent surveillance and doling out a pittance of relief. For workers to surrender on these terms, the ploy requires a spectacle of victims — objects of pity — and a class of elites to intervene as saviors. We as readers and in effect peeping Toms get to pry into the spare and meager four-roomed house of the Cratchit family, where we find not just pitiable poverty but benighted Tiny Tim, with his crutch and withered limbs, who hopes aloud — I’m really not making this up — that the church congregants take “pleasure” in staring at his feeble body to remind them of the reparative magic of God’s miracles.

Precious or mad cringe, I leave you to decide.

Scant pantries, broken bodies, threadbare garments — all this misery doesn’t get alleviated so much as staged as dramatic spectacle, not unlike the missionary work of Mother Teresa, who, as Christopher Hitchens observed, was content to neglect the provision of palliative care and even medical treatment because — huzzah! — suffering ennobles the poor and opens the wallets of megadonors.

Scrooge and his ilk are of course terrified of losing all they’ve accumulated, either through death or class reprisal. Nowhere is that clearer than in his vision of his provisional future, where his charwoman reveals she stripped his swanky shirt from his corpse and hocked it. The final insult is that his cadaver now lies unvisited in a neglected grave. When Scrooge wakes in a freshly charitable mood, he’s on a mission to rescue himself from anonymity.

In sum: Scrooge’s charity doesn’t just placate the working class but brings the added bonus of a squeaky-clean legacy. Instead of dying in infamy, he lives on through philanthropy, which has catapulted him from villain to hero. It’s rather telling, after all, that he awakes aglow with “good intentions” and declares himself “like a baby,” manufacturing a persona of innocence that masks the exploitation that filled his coffers.

Lest I sound, well, uncharitable, let me add this: There would be no need to rake “A Christmas Carol” over the coals if its odious model of plutocratic social benevolence weren’t being freshly peddled by elites in the 21st century. We sip our hot toddies this Christmas season in an era when large swaths of people have hitched their hopes for progress to the philanthropy of the astronomically wealthy. It’s a curious place to attach one’s faith — to hope, as Anand Giridharadas memorably phrased it, that arsonists make the best firefighters.

Dickens, living as he did amid the ghoulish inequality of Victorian England, may be forgiven for being unable to imagine a better system, but we have no such excuse.

So this yuletide season, if you’re interested in making the world a more decent and humane place, why not gin up support, as a series of recent books have proposed, for reforming philanthropy? These reforms include eliminating charitable deductions from the tax code, banning permanent endowments that allow donors to control spending and throttle autonomy from beyond the grave, and vetting more rigorously the would-be 501(c)(3)s applying for tax-exempt status. Such changes would help to restore confidence that philanthropic giving is actually a force for good in the world, as it definitely can be.

The alternative is to let ourselves fall further under the thrall of strategically charitable Scrooges and become hostage to the pity of wealthy capitalists, who launder their reputations with publicized generosity, even as they arrogate to themselves the power to dictate what opportunities the rest of us can access.

Personally, if that’s the future augured by the Ghost of Yet to Come, I’m going to need a lot more eggnog.

Tom Joudrey is a Pennsylvania-based writer who covers politics and culture. Follow him @TomJoudrey.