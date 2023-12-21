How Harvard’s Claudine Gay can help mend the wounds left by Oct. 7

In the iconic photos of the March 21 march , a bearded man with a bush of white hair who is wearing a yarmulke, the traditional Jewish skullcap, can be seen standing one person over from King. This man was a professor, theologian, and rabbi: Abraham Joshua Heschel of the Jewish Theological Seminary.

In 1965 Martin Luther King Jr. led the third civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. The initial march resulted in the beating of Amelia Boynton Robinson and came to be known as Bloody Sunday. The second march was cut short due to a federal injunction and ended with the murder of a Unitarian minister, James Reeb. The third, held on March 21, was escorted by the Alabama National Guard and concluded with a demonstration at the Alabama state capital attended by over 25,000 people. It was a watershed moment in the civil rights movement.

Martin Luther King Jr., Ralph Abernathy, Maurice Eisendrath, and Abraham Joshua Heschel march from Selma to Montgomery, 1965. From "Shared Legacies." Boston Jewish Film Festival

Heschel was born to a dynastic Hassidic family and named for a paternal great-great-grandfather, the Apter Rav, who was buried in the Ukrainian town of Medzhybizh, the birthplace of Jewish Hasidism. Educated as a child in a traditional yeshiva, Heschel received his doctorate from the University of Berlin. Though ultimately adopting the Conservative Jewish lifestyle and departing from the strict orthodoxy of his upbringing, he remained a passionate advocate and teacher of Jewish mysticism and spirituality. It was this Hasidic tradition that inspired his ardent support of civil rights and opposition to the war in Vietnam. King and Heschel became intimate friends.

They were both monitored by the FBI. They marched together in Selma, prayed together in Arlington National Cemetery, and stood side by side in the pulpit of Riverside Church in Manhattan. King spoke at the professor’s 60th birthday, and the rabbi invited the minister to his family Seder. Tragically, King would be assassinated a few days before Passover. At King’s funeral, Heschel, wearing a crimson-colored yarmulke, read from the Book of Isaiah, Chapter 53.

As Hamas’s vicious Oct. 7 attack on Israel continues to reverberate around the world, America’s universities are facing a challenge of epic proportions. The protection of free speech is the bedrock of the academy. One cannot survive without the other. Yet over the past 10 weeks hatred has been spewed from the dorms and classrooms of our elite schools and spread to Main Street. The brazen and evil subculture of historical hatred of Jews, humankind’s first and most lethal form of bigotry, has surfaced again, haunting humanity.

On Dec. 13, the seventh night of Hanukkah, Claudine Gay, the first Black president of Harvard University, took one small step toward healing these wounds by joining with the Harvard Jewish community at the lighting of a Hanukkah menorah on campus. By standing alongside Chabad Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi and listening to him unapologetically criticize the historic and current antisemitic sentiment plaguing the campus, Gay ignited a small but hopeful spark of unity during these dark times. We can only hope she continues this urgently needed attempt to counter hatred and heal her fractured campus, to make it a model for universities around the country.

Jews have celebrated Hanukkah for over 2,000 years, evincing our historic national and religious connection to Israel. Yet the barbarism of Oct. 7 reminds us that the battle for freedom is not over.

In the 1989 ruling in County of Allegheny v. ACLU, the US Supreme Court allowed the public display of menorahs on government property. In its historic decision, the court described the menorah as not only a religious symbol but also one of Jewish culture and universal liberty.

Inspired by the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, Chabad, a Jewish group that owned the menorah, was a plaintiff in the case. Ever since, millions of American Jews have been able to celebrate our culture and history in public squares during the holiday season, alongside Americans of every faith.

Susannah Heschel reminds us that King and her father shared a deep commitment to the Biblical narrative. Her father would often weave the narrative of the Old Testament into the saga of Black America and refer to Jews in Egypt and their Exodus as the historical precedent for Black slavery and liberation.

On the night before his murder, King told a crowd in Memphis, “I have seen the promised land, I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people will get to the promised land.” He proclaimed to America that he would not be satisfied until “justice rolls down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

Black and Jewish people share a common tragic history of persecution through the millennia. We also share a deep spirit of perseverance and survival. This unique bond has inspired us to stand arm in arm not only for our own causes but for those of others.

Gay has initiated a healing process at Harvard. I pray that she now floods the campus with dignity and respect for the Jewish people and humanity at large. May we as a people march again in freedom, from Harvard Square to the Promised Land.

Rabbi Shmully Hecht is cofounder of Shabtai, the Jewish society at Yale University.