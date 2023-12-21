Mass. has lost its way on enforcement of gun laws

Sean Cotter’s article on the dangers of Glock switches, which can turn a pistol into a machine gun, illustrates how Massachusetts authorities have lost their way on the enforcement of the Commonwealth’s gun laws (“A small device that has deadly consequences,” Page A1, Dec. 17). We are not going to solve the problems caused by excessively lethal firearms by criminalizing possession of illegal guns and dangerous devices such as the Glock switch. It is impossible to find everyone who acquires an illegal gun or device and then to arrest and prosecute them before they commit a crime.

Our gun laws and enforcement efforts must target manufacturers and gun sellers in order to more effectively prevent the sale and distribution of dangerous contraband firearms and related products. Those laws need to be supplemented by creative use of our strong law against unfair trade practice to target illegal marketing, sale, and distribution practices. It plainly cannot be a legal practice to sell someone something that it is illegal for them to own. Nor should it be legal to publish or sell plans for creating an illegal and dangerous device by means such as 3-D printing.