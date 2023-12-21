fb-pixelHomeless family’s agony is an indictment of state’s harsh aid policy Skip to main content
LETTERS

Homeless family’s agony is an indictment of state’s harsh aid policy

Updated December 21, 2023, 9 minutes ago
Overwhelmed by the stress of trying to take care of eight kids without a stable housing situation, Tina Ferrer paused for a moment. The family of 10 has been living with a neighbor in his one-bedroom Dorchester apartment since being evicted from their own place.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Yvonne Abraham has been doing the Lord’s work in writing about the agonizing situation in which our supposedly generous state places homeless people and families (“Blaming homeless families,” Metro, Dec. 17). The most recent column in her series, about the trials and tribulations that a mother of eight and her family must go through to secure emergency shelter, is a stinging indictment of our Commonwealth’s puritanical approach to housing aid.

We should be helping the homeless with housing without question or delay. It is unconscionable for the state to decide that some poor people apparently deserve to be homeless while others seem good enough for housing.

Advertisement

The state should embark on the construction of vast quantities of public housing to ensure that no person in Massachusetts, no matter their circumstances or origins, is without shelter. If we can afford $3 billion in tax rebates, we can afford to build thousands of units of housing for the people of Massachusetts.

Matthew Petersen

Brighton

Globe Opinion