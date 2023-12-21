Homeless family’s agony is an indictment of state’s harsh aid policy

Yvonne Abraham has been doing the Lord’s work in writing about the agonizing situation in which our supposedly generous state places homeless people and families (“Blaming homeless families,” Metro, Dec. 17). The most recent column in her series, about the trials and tribulations that a mother of eight and her family must go through to secure emergency shelter, is a stinging indictment of our Commonwealth’s puritanical approach to housing aid.

We should be helping the homeless with housing without question or delay. It is unconscionable for the state to decide that some poor people apparently deserve to be homeless while others seem good enough for housing.