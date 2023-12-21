Teacher diversity, student success at risk with threat of BPS cuts

Re “BPS faces budget cuts as funding runs out: 600 jobs on line; at least one charter school may close” (Metro, Dec. 18): Recent state investments in diversifying the teacher workforce have resulted in teachers of color being more than twice as likely to be in their first three years of teaching as their white peers, despite teachers of color accounting for only 10 percent of the workforce. Massachusetts risks reversing the progress made in diversifying its teaching workforce because of its “last in, first out” seniority policy, which weighs tenure first when districts face layoffs.

With jobs on the line in the Boston Public Schools, novice teachers are at risk and so are students — especially in high-needs districts and diverse neighborhoods. Research shows that the support teachers of color provide has a direct correlation to better student outcomes.