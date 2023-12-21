fb-pixelTeacher diversity, student success at risk with threat of BPS cuts Skip to main content
LETTERS

Teacher diversity, student success at risk with threat of BPS cuts

Updated December 21, 2023, 20 minutes ago
A pair of Boston Public Schools buses at the intersection of Washington Street and Archdale Road on Sept. 7.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Re “BPS faces budget cuts as funding runs out: 600 jobs on line; at least one charter school may close” (Metro, Dec. 18): Recent state investments in diversifying the teacher workforce have resulted in teachers of color being more than twice as likely to be in their first three years of teaching as their white peers, despite teachers of color accounting for only 10 percent of the workforce. Massachusetts risks reversing the progress made in diversifying its teaching workforce because of its “last in, first out” seniority policy, which weighs tenure first when districts face layoffs.

With jobs on the line in the Boston Public Schools, novice teachers are at risk and so are students — especially in high-needs districts and diverse neighborhoods. Research shows that the support teachers of color provide has a direct correlation to better student outcomes.

Proposed legislation would require districts to consider other factors, including working within a high-needs school or speaking another language, in addition to seniority when determining layoffs due to budgets. Massachusetts must act immediately to implement policies that protect the state’s diverse teaching workforce and student success.

Lisa Lazare

Executive director, Boston chapter

Educators for Excellence

