Why are teachers’ unions getting involved in the Israel-Gaza conflict?

In early November, the MTA’s executive committee voted to co-sign a resolution with other labor unions from around the country calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, the restoration of basic rights to people in Gaza, and the return of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Apparently deciding that was insufficient, on Dec. 9, the union’s board of directors voted on two motions: one to develop a framework for teaching students about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the other to call for an immediate permanent ceasefire. The latter resolution also called for the union to pressure President Biden “to stop funding and sending weapons in support of the Netanyahu government’s genocidal war on the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

It’s not clear what the war in Gaza has to do with Massachusetts teachers, but the Massachusetts Teachers Association recently decided to wade into foreign policy with a pro-Palestinian resolution that is angering some members and affiliates.

Left out of the statement published on the MTA’s website is language providing the resolution’s rationale, which was included as an agenda item brought before the board. Brought to the board by retired MTA member Joe Herosy and Malden Education Association’s Deborah Gesualdo, that language ignores Hamas’s Oct. 7 assault that sparked the current war while condemning “unspeakable atrocities” during Israel’s retaliatory military operation and “calling for an end to our government’s complicity with Israel’s genocidal assault on the people of Gaza and intent to take over their territory.” (MTA’s public statement, published days after the vote, does acknowledge the Oct. 7 attack.)

A union spokesperson refused to release vote totals, but multiple sources told me that the resolution passed 34-11.

Newton Teachers Association president Michael Zilles told me he found the MTA’s statement offensive. “It was dog whistling,” Zilles said. “If they weren’t aware of the fact that the way they worded the statement was going to elicit antisemitism, then shame on them. If they did know, even more shame on them.”

The Newton Teachers Association, a local union affiliated with the MTA, called on the MTA to retract its statement, which the Newton union says in its own statement is “callous,” will provoke antisemitism, and fails to consider the complexity of the situation and atrocities against Israelis.

Or as ADL New England regional director Jonah Steinberg put it, “This statement does nothing to further understanding or meaningful discourse on this complex issue.”

Justin Brown, president of the Brookline Educators Union, said that his union has heard concerns from members and is undergoing an internal process to determine how to respond. The Wayland Teachers Association said in a statement local associations were not consulted about the MTA motion “which therefore does not appropriately represent the views of all members.”

To be sure, unions have a long history of political activism. During South African apartheid in the 1980s, union dock workers refused to handle cargo from South African ships, and many unions protested apartheid. Unions were active in struggles for Black equality during the civil rights and voting rights movements.

“Historically, the labor movement has had this phraseology of an injury to one is an injury to all,” said UMass Lowell history professor Robert Forrant.

But, as Forrant also noted, involvement in issues that are not work-related is fraught — and uncommon — because union members have diverse political views.

Other unions have made statements on the Gaza war. Locally, SEIU Local 509 called for a ceasefire, hostage release, and guarantee of human rights in Gaza. The Chicago Teachers Union called for a ceasefire.

But the MTA’s statement is one-sided, upsetting to some of its own members, and arguably ill-timed, coming at a moment when the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is actively considering how to respond to reports of antisemitism in K-12 schools. It is also characteristic of a union that has been moving steadily leftward under the leadership of Max Page and before him, Merrie Najimy.

In the wake of the US Supreme Court’s 2018 Janus decision, public sector workers now have the right to opt out of their unions. So far the Janus decision appears to have had little impact on public sector union strength. And private sector unions representing auto workers and writers have in recent years held high-profile strikes, and successfully organized at-large companies like Starbucks and Amazon. Overall in Massachusetts, of 447,000 people whose jobs were covered by a public or private union contract in 2022, 413,000 were union members, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But if too many teachers become unhappy with the MTA’s stances, they could vote with their feet.

