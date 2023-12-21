After Colorado court kicks Trump off ballot, US Supreme Court needs to settle questions on 14th Amendment

Similar efforts are underway in more than a dozen other states, including Maine . It seems likely the US Supreme Court will eventually have to decide whether Trump’s conduct disqualifies him under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, a post-Civil War amendment that was enacted to keep any Confederates who had betrayed an oath to uphold the US Constitution from returning to office.

If there were ever a case of “be careful what you wish for,” the push to disqualify former president Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot might be it. The Colorado Supreme Court gave fresh momentum to the effort on Tuesday when it ruled that the former president could not appear as a candidate on the state’s presidential primary ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

That amendment says anyone who previously took an oath to uphold the Constitution — as Trump did in 2017 — and subsequently “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is excluded from office, unless Congress votes to pardon them. But it doesn’t specify how those terms are to be interpreted and how the process for deeming someone disqualified in the first place is supposed to work. Whether the amendment even applies to presidents and vice presidents is subject to some dispute. Those uncertainties have left it to individual states to navigate the disqualification clause themselves.

If, as expected, Trump appeals the Colorado ruling, the court should take up the case and rule quickly — and use the case as an opportunity to answer lingering questions about how, when, and to whom the 14th Amendment can be applied, with specific guidance for states. Yes, presidents should fall under the amendment. But for the health of American democracy, the court should craft rules in a way that puts a very high bar to removing anyone from a ballot for any office. And if the court does find Trump can be disqualified, it should do so in a way that doesn’t open the floodgates for officials to bar candidates in the future.

None of this is to say that Trump’s actions that day were not an outrage. For fomenting the violent uprising at the Capitol, he was impeached — and rightly so. He also faces legal liability. But keeping him off the ballot via the 14th Amendment is not just a punishment for Trump — it also punishes people who want to vote for him in 2024, depriving them of the essential democratic right to back the candidate of their choice.

Historically, invoking the 14th Amendment has not required a criminal conviction for a crime related to insurrection or rebellion, but that would be a reasonable standard that would ensure some due process (and one that may yet ensnare Trump). Without it, state officials or courts are left with the responsibility to make a we-know-it-when-we-see-it determination of whether a particular act constitutes “engaging” in insurrection. One of the dissenting judges in Colorado specifically cited concerns about the way the state had decided whether Trump had engaged in insurrection. “I am disturbed about the potential chaos wrought by an imprudent, unconstitutional, and standardless system in which each state gets to adjudicate Section 3 disqualification cases on an ad hoc basis,” that judge, Carlos Samour Jr., wrote.

Indeed, while Trump’s case may appear clear cut, that will not always be the case. The last time the 14th Amendment was applied against a member of Congress involved a socialist newspaper publisher from Wisconsin who had been accused of giving “aid and comfort” to Germany for publishing antiwar editorials during World War I.

In the absence of clear guidance defining what insurrection and rebellion are for the purposes of the amendment, and what it means to “engage” in them, states can define them in ways that Trump’s critics may come to regret. In fact, that is already happening, as some Republicans accuse protesters of engaging in insurrection. The federal Insurrection Act — an 1807 federal law whose use is arguably the government’s way of formally labeling something officially an insurrection — has often been used against Black people; it was last invoked in response to the LA riots of 1992. As one legal scholar put it in 2021, the disqualification clause is “powerful and facially vague, making it an especially attractive cudgel for political warfare” if there are not clear limits on its use.

The best way to defeat Trump, as this editorial board has argued, is at the ballot box. Disqualifying him from the ballot may seem like an expedient way to save the country from the disaster of a second Trump term, but it could come at too high a cost: millions of Americans’ faith in democracy and a precedent that could easily boomerang on candidates in the future.

