At 51, former Bruin Jaromir Jagr enters Czech league action

PRAGUE (AP) — Jaromir Jagr has made his ice hockey season debut at age 51 for his hometown Kladno Knights in the Czech league.

Jagr began his 36th professional season with an assist to help Kladno come back from 3-0 down at league leader Pardubice. Kladno eventually tied the score but conceded a short-handed goal to lose 4-3.

He skated for 13 minutes, 44 seconds. He didn’t talk to reporters after the game but coach Otakar Vejvoda called Jagr's contribution “excellent.”