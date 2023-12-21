If a Patriots divorce is coming, Bill Belichick has more leverage than Robert Kraft would like

Brady and the Patriots kept it together for five more years, but the prediction ultimately came to pass, with Brady growing tired of the Patriot Way and spending his final three NFL seasons in Tampa Bay.

“It will end badly,” he said in 2015 . “And for as much as you want it to be familial, it isn’t.”

A similar dynamic may soon play out between the Patriots and Bill Belichick. While Belichick’s fate does not yet appear settled, a divorce may be coming in just a few weeks, with the Patriots — 3-11 entering Sunday’s game against the Broncos — five years removed from their last playoff win.

The split has the potential to get messy. Robert Kraft could threaten to squat on Belichick’s rights. Belichick could refuse to cooperate. The divorce could drag on for weeks after the season ends. A 24-year partnership could go up in flames.

If Kraft is smart, he’ll agree to part amicably. Because Belichick holds a lot more leverage than your typical coach on the hot seat.

Belichick’s leverage comes in the form of his contract, which runs for one more year and is believed to be for at least $25 million. Unlike NFL player contracts, coaching contracts are guaranteed, and Kraft would have to cut Belichick a hefty check to go away.

In most situations, the owner pays and moves on. Often, the obligation gets reduced by however much money the coach makes in his next job.

But Belichick’s contract next year is so onerous, and the Patriots’ situation so unique, that the coach holds more power than usual.

Kraft still holds the ultimate leverage, in the ability to choose his head coach. I’m told Belichick doesn’t want to leave New England, but he doesn’t control his fate. Kraft does.

But the contract gives Belichick some say in how the departure is handled.

In an ideal world, Kraft won’t want to simply fire Belichick and make an eight-figure payout. Kraft would obviously rather trade the coach, to avoid paying the buyout and to get something in return — much like how Kraft gave up a first-round pick for Belichick back in 2000. After letting Brady leave for no compensation in 2020, Kraft surely would like to get something in 2024, though it almost certainly won’t be a first-round pick.

But Belichick, assuming he does get another head coaching job, won’t want to trade a draft pick to the Patriots, even if it’s just a third- or fourth-rounder. Every pick matters.

If Kraft is adamant about trading Belichick, Belichick holds most of the cards thanks to his contract. He certainly won’t resign, and he can tell Kraft, “I’m under contract, I’m not going anywhere.” That forces Kraft to either fire him and pay out the final year, or bring Belichick back.

Trading a coach isn’t like trading a player. Kraft could kick and scream all he wants, but if he and the new team aren’t on board with a trade, there isn’t much Kraft can do about it.

Even if Belichick’s buyout has offsets, reducing the $25 million obligation by whatever he makes from another team, Belichick can easily backload his next contract so the Patriots are still paying the bulk of his compensation in 2024. That would be a hilarious turn of play against the franchise which has for years benefitted from hiring coaches who are being paid by other organizations.

Kraft is not totally powerless in this situation. As an influential owner, he has the ability to lean on his colleagues and demand that a trade be executed as the “right” thing to do. Assume that Belichick lands in Carolina; it’s not unreasonable to think Kraft could lean on owner David Tepper to send him a fourth-round pick, as a precedent that needs to be set for future coaching trades.

Kraft also could use the element of time to create some leverage. Belichick, who turns 72 in April, wants to keep coaching, whether it’s in New England or elsewhere. Should Kraft drag his feet in firing him, it could hinder Belichick’s ability to land another job in 2024, as they all get filled by the Super Bowl. Once you’re out of the NFL, it’s hard to get back in, especially for someone Belichick’s age.

But that tactic could also backfire against Kraft. If he waits several weeks to fire Belichick, it also could prevent the Patriots from getting a top candidate.

If the Patriots do move on, Kraft’s top priority has to be finding the best possible fit for his organization. Getting compensation should be one of his lowest concerns, especially if it’s only for a mid-round pick.

That’s why the easiest solution will be an agreement to part ways, peaceful and clean. No buyout, no draft picks. You go your way, we’ll go ours. Come back in five years for a red jacket and a statue.

Belichick has enough leverage that playing hardball would be a massive waste of Kraft’s time and energy.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.