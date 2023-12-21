Celtics bounce back with royal rout of Kings

The Celtics rode Derrick White’s scorching shooting at the start, Kristaps Porzingis’s dominant play at both ends in the third, and Jaylen Brown’s steady play throughout, as they rolled to a 144-119 win.

And for a few minutes, it appeared they would. The Kings roared to a quick 12-point lead, and the Celtics faced a long night of battling tired legs. But this team has shown unusual resiliency during its march to the top of the standings, and this became the latest case.

SACRAMENTO — One night after coughing up a 17-point lead and missing a franchise-record 41 3-pointers in an overtime loss to the Warriors, the Celtics took the court at Golden 1 Center without All-Star Jayson Tatum and forward Al Horford. There were plenty of reasons for things to go sideways.

White and Brown had 28 points apiece, and Porzingis finished with 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 blocks. Jrue Holiday added 21 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds. It was the first time five Celtics players scored at least 20 points since 1987. The Celtics made 22 of 42 3-pointers.

The Kings hit their first four 3-pointers and raced to a 23-11 lead. De’Aaron Fox looked ready to extend the advantage when he came up with a steal and started a fast-break, but Porzingis blocked his attempt at the rim, sparking a 13-0 Boston surge. White drained his first four attempts in the opening quarter, and the Celtics needed all of them to offset Fox’s five 3-pointers and 17 first-quarter points.

Despite Sacramento making 11 first-quarter 3-pointers and forcing six turnovers despite not committing any, it led just 41-38. In the second quarter the Celtics pushed the pace and the Kings did not provide resistance. A spinning layup by White with 1.5 seconds left sent Boston to halftime with a 74-66 lead.

Porzingis, who did not play Tuesday, controlled the third quarter Wednesday. He scored 5 points on one possession following a flagrant foul. And the Celtics continued to feed Porzingis on switches against the smaller Kevin Huerter. At the other end, the Kings seemed to forget that Porzingis is 7 foot 3 inches. Time and again they challenged him in the paint only to have their shots sent back.

Boston took command with a 22-5 run near the start of the quarter, and Brown’s thunderous one-handed dunk with 4:01 left made it 106-78, a final emphatic message that there would be no second-half collapse this time.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.