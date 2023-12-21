Derrick White’s ascension has helped round the Celtics into one of the NBA’s most dominant teams

While the Golden 1 Center crowd shrieked and oohed at McGee’s clean and effortless block, Derrick White picked up the loose ball in the corner and released with no hesitation. Nothing but net. The Celtics led the Sacramento Kings by 26 points, and White’s play capped a dominant final three quarters in the 144-119 win.

SACRAMENTO – With the Celtics polishing off one of their better performances of the season considering the circumstances, Jaylen Brown rose again for a thunderous dunk, looking to add veteran big man JaVale McGee to his list of victims. McGee wasn’t interested in Brown’s recent stretch of stellar play and swatted the dunk attempt into the baseline corner.

Without Jayson Tatum, who sat out with a sprained ankle and was still annoyed after blowing a 17-point lead to Golden State the night before, the Celtics played like a pissed off team. White and Brown each scored 28 points, continuing their brilliant play of late.

For White, picking up that loose ball and firing that 3-pointer without a second thought was a prime example of his comfort and confidence. As his tenure in Boston has progressed, White has become more self-assured and less self-aware.

He admittedly lacked confidence when he was acquired from the San Antonio Spurs in February 2022, and he tried fitting in under coach Ime Udoka and his teammates instead of standing out. One of the primary characteristics of NBA players is unwavering confidence; that’s how they reached this elite level.

Not everybody is that way, however. White has been playing so well for the past year, plus he eventually found solace in Boston. He has become the player president of basketball Brad Stevens thought he was acquiring nearly two years ago, and his ascension is one of the key reasons why the Celtics have the league’s best record.

“You could say that,” White responded when asked if this is the most comfortable point in his career. “I’m more and more comfortable, more confident, just going out there and competing and having fun with it.”

Kristaps Porzingis was unguardable in stretches during Wednesday's game and scored on several post-ups. Randall Benton/Associated Press

The last three quarters Wednesday were fun after the Kings hit 11 3-pointers and scored 41 points in the opening period. The Kings couldn’t miss from long range, and they sought to capitalize on their weary opponents. The Celtics responded with a 13-0 run to get back into the game, and then their defense limited Sacramento to 10 3-pointers the rest of the way. White, Brown, and Payton Pritchard took turns gashing the Kings from the 3-point line while Kristaps Porzingis was unguardable in stretches and scored on several post-ups.

It’s not that the Celtics didn’t need Tatum, but they do have enough talent to give him a night off when he’s less than 100 percent. White is turning into a highly efficient scorer, averaging 20.8 points on 52 percent shooting and 47.3 percent from the 3-point line in December.

With White releasing his jumper without second-guessing his decision, the Celtics are a better offensive team. And his development into a Top 50 NBA player has been one of the team’s most overlooked aspects. It’s as if the Celtics added a third major contributor along with Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

While the Celtics could have panicked after Sacramento’s 11 3-pointers in the first quarter and then relented to the pressure, they didn’t. The Kings cooled off, never really displayed the passion to defend, and then watched as the Celtics peppered them with 3-pointers, midrange jumpers, and two rim-rattling dunks from Brown.

Brown said the game plan remained the same.

“I don’t think we really made too many adjustments,” he said. “They just didn’t go in, and then we thought those were good quality contested shots, and they were going in. And then they didn’t go in as much. In the second half we were able to get rebounds and run, and I think that was just a key. Just continue to stay with it. Sometimes teams come out hot. They did; they came out, hit a lot of shots. We didn’t panic. We stayed in the game. We executed and when those shots didn’t go in, the game kind of opened up for us.”

Jaylen Brown dunks the ball over Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray during the first quarter. Randall Benton/Associated Press

Brown said the Celtics carried the mentality Wednesday morning at their hotel walkthrough that they weren’t going to lose, despite fatigue and disappointment from the Golden State loss.

“It was understood,” he said. “You know, we knew that there was no way we lose two in a row. So we came out and we played with the right mentality. From walkthrough and from film this morning, we knew who was playing, who wasn’t. There was no thought about losing tonight.”

Not only did shots go in Wednesday that didn’t the night before, players such as White put pressure on the Sacramento defense and scored off crisp ball movement and rhythm shots. Nothing was forced. The Celtics followed one of their more frustrating games of the season with a masterpiece, showing they have the depth to flourish even without Tatum, who sat on the end of the bench and walked normally, a sign he could be back Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Mazzulla tried to downplay the impact of Tuesday’s loss, but he was heartened by their response against a younger and more rested opponent. The Celtics proved they are one of the more talented rosters in the NBA, scoring nearly 150 points without their leading scorer.

“I just liked our poise and our perspective,” he said. “I thought even in the first quarter, a lot of the stuff they hit we were willing to at least withstand for a little while. Some of them I thought were just tough shots. Some of them were according to the game plan. It was a matter of just keeping our perspective. We did a great job of just staying with it. I thought we took it to another level. I thought we were playing their pace for a portion of the game. Then I thought we turned it into our style of basketball; I think that’s where it turned.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.