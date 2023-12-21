EMass boys’ hockey: Catholic Memorial surges to No. 3 in Globe’s Top 20

Catholic Memorial rises to third in this week’s Boston Globe Top 20 boys’ hockey poll after snapping an eight-game winless streak (0-6-2) against Hingham with a 2-1 win Wednesday night at Warrior Ice Arena.
The Knights have taken care of business with two wins over top 20 foes, including a 4-2 victory over Franklin. Hingham remains eighth thanks to a 3-2 win over St. John’s Prep on Saturday; SJP drops two spots down to fifth as a result.
Canton enters the top 10 at No. 9 following a 4-3 win over Franklin, which drops to 13th. BC High, which still has not faced in-state competition, fell one spot to 10th after back-to-back losses in Connecticut. BC will have a chance to get back on track vs. No. 17 Arlington this weekend, as the Spy Ponders held firm after a two-win week; John Messuri’s team is outscoring foes 14-0 over its first three games.
Archbishop Williams moved up a spot to 19th and Westford Academy makes its season debut in the rankings, clocking in at No. 20 thanks to a 3-0 start of its own.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll
The Globe poll as of Dec. 21, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|Pope Francis
|1-1-0
|1
|2.
|Xaverian
|0-0-0
|2
|3.
|Catholic Memorial
|3-0-0
|4
|4.
|St. John’s (Shrewsbury)
|2-0-0
|5
|5.
|St. John’s Prep
|1-1-0
|3
|6.
|Reading
|3-0-0
|6
|7.
|Marshfield
|3-0-0
|7
|8.
|Hingham
|1-2-0
|8
|9.
|Canton
|4-0-0
|12
|10.
|BC High
|0-2-0
|9
|11.
|Tewksbury
|2-0-0
|13
|12.
|Braintree
|2-1-0
|10
|13.
|Franklin
|1-2-0
|11
|14.
|Duxbury
|2-1-0
|15
|15.
|Wellesley
|2-1-0
|14
|16.
|Woburn
|3-0-0
|16
|17.
|Arlington
|3-0-0
|17
|18.
|Scituate
|3-0-1
|18
|19.
|Archbishop Williams
|3-0-0
|20
|20.
|Westford
|3-0-0
|–