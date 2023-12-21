EMass boys’ hockey: Catholic Memorial surges to No. 3 in Globe’s Top 20

Catholic Memorial rises to third in this week’s Boston Globe Top 20 boys’ hockey poll after snapping an eight-game winless streak (0-6-2) against Hingham with a 2-1 win Wednesday night at Warrior Ice Arena.

The Knights have taken care of business with two wins over top 20 foes, including a 4-2 victory over Franklin. Hingham remains eighth thanks to a 3-2 win over St. John’s Prep on Saturday; SJP drops two spots down to fifth as a result.

Canton enters the top 10 at No. 9 following a 4-3 win over Franklin, which drops to 13th. BC High, which still has not faced in-state competition, fell one spot to 10th after back-to-back losses in Connecticut. BC will have a chance to get back on track vs. No. 17 Arlington this weekend, as the Spy Ponders held firm after a two-win week; John Messuri’s team is outscoring foes 14-0 over its first three games.