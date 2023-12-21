fb-pixelEMass boys’ hockey: Catholic Memorial surges to No. 3 in Globe’s Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS BOYS' HOCKEY: TOP 20

EMass boys’ hockey: Catholic Memorial surges to No. 3 in Globe’s Top 20

By Jake Levin Globe Correspondent,Updated December 21, 2023, 17 minutes ago

Catholic Memorial rises to third in this week’s Boston Globe Top 20 boys’ hockey poll after snapping an eight-game winless streak (0-6-2) against Hingham with a 2-1 win Wednesday night at Warrior Ice Arena.

The Knights have taken care of business with two wins over top 20 foes, including a 4-2 victory over Franklin. Hingham remains eighth thanks to a 3-2 win over St. John’s Prep on Saturday; SJP drops two spots down to fifth as a result.

Canton enters the top 10 at No. 9 following a 4-3 win over Franklin, which drops to 13th. BC High, which still has not faced in-state competition, fell one spot to 10th after back-to-back losses in Connecticut. BC will have a chance to get back on track vs. No. 17 Arlington this weekend, as the Spy Ponders held firm after a two-win week; John Messuri’s team is outscoring foes 14-0 over its first three games.

Archbishop Williams moved up a spot to 19th and Westford Academy makes its season debut in the rankings, clocking in at No. 20 thanks to a 3-0 start of its own.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Dec. 21, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Pope Francis1-1-01
2.Xaverian0-0-02
3.Catholic Memorial3-0-04
4.St. John’s (Shrewsbury)2-0-05
5.St. John’s Prep1-1-03
6.Reading3-0-06
7.Marshfield3-0-07
8.Hingham1-2-08
9.Canton4-0-012
10.BC High0-2-09
11.Tewksbury2-0-013
12.Braintree2-1-010
13.Franklin1-2-011
14.Duxbury2-1-015
15.Wellesley2-1-014
16.Woburn3-0-016
17.Arlington3-0-017
18.Scituate3-0-118
19.Archbishop Williams3-0-020
20.Westford3-0-0
