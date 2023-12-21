EMass boys’ hockey: Shifting gears, Masconomet’s Brady Forde headlines Players of the Week

Cayden Clancy, Taunton — The junior forward scored his first two goals of the season and added two assists for the Tigers in a 5-4 win over Foxborough, finishing with a plus-4 rating for the game.
Matthew DeAngelis, Somerville — The junior center erupted for seven points in a 9-3 win over Lynn, netting four goals with three assists on Saturday.
Brady Forde, Masconomet — Over two games, the forward-turned-blue liner scored three goals for the Chieftains, including an overtime winner against Newburyport in a 3-2 victory in which he also blocked 10 shots. The senior’s production also was integral in a 5-2 win over Malden Catholic.
Michael Hampton, Latin Academy — The junior forward , scored two goals in a 6-3 victory over Fitchburg Saturday before delivering an overtime winner against the Hull/Cohasset co-op Wednesday in a 6-5 game.
Finn Kelly, Archbishop Williams — The junior forward from Dorchester had a goal and an assist in an 8-0 win over Bishop Feehan Saturday and tallied twice more with another helper in a 3-1 win over Arlington Catholic Wednesday.
Will Roddy, Swampscott — The senior factored in four of the Big Blue’s five goals, assisting on an equalizer and potting the overtime dagger in a 2-1 win over Rockport and adding two more goals in a 3-0 blanking of St. Bernard’s on Wednesday.