EMass boys’ hockey: Shifting gears, Masconomet’s Brady Forde headlines Players of the Week

Cayden Clancy, Taunton — The junior forward scored his first two goals of the season and added two assists for the Tigers in a 5-4 win over Foxborough, finishing with a plus-4 rating for the game.

Matthew DeAngelis, Somerville — The junior center erupted for seven points in a 9-3 win over Lynn, netting four goals with three assists on Saturday.

Brady Forde, Masconomet — Over two games, the forward-turned-blue liner scored three goals for the Chieftains, including an overtime winner against Newburyport in a 3-2 victory in which he also blocked 10 shots. The senior’s production also was integral in a 5-2 win over Malden Catholic.