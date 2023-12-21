Everett shows it has ‘bite with our bark’ in a Greater Boston League road win at Lynn English

The visiting Crimson Tide celebrated on the court like they won a championship, and the party continued into the locker room for anyone nearby to hear.

Moments later, Lian Santos Do Rosario nailed a 3-pointer in front of his team’s bench, the go-ahead bucket Thursday night in Everett’s 65-61 Greater Boston League road win.

LYNN — A Lynn English inbound pass was headed to half court. Everett’s Cleevence Erilus chased the ball alongside his opponent, Louis Ledesma. Despite contact between the two, Everett got the ball after the officials signaled a backcourt violation.

Everett High head coach Gerry Boyce had his team dress in suit and ties for its "business trip" to Lynn English, where the Crimson Tide (4-0) handled their business with a 65-61 road win. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“Lynn English is the big dog in our league and we’re the puppies, but we’ve been barking” said first-year Everett coach Gerry Boyce. “Today we showed that we had bite with our bark.”

The Crimson Tide (4-0) received a double-double from junior forward Jayshaun Coggins (24 points, 10 rebounds). Santos Do Rosario had 9 points and classmate Allsin Desruisseaux added 8..

Everett wore suits and ties to the game for a “business trip,” Boyce said. His team doesn’t do it for every game, but Boyce, who previously served as an assistant with the program for seven years over two separate stints, had the entire program dressed up for what they viewed as a key early season test.

“Mission accomplished,” Coggins said.

The Bulldogs (3-1) were led by seniors Pierre Veras (16 points, 5 assists, 5 steals) and Kyle Kemembin (15 points).

Everett trailed for most of the first quarter and the entirety of the second and third frames, however, they never let the deficit get to double digits.

A Coggins layup with just over three minutes to play in regulation gave Everett a 57-55 lead, its first since 6-5, and a strong Desruisseaux basket through contact put the Crimson Tide ahead for good.

“I trust my shooters,” Coggins said.

After the backcourt violation, which occurred directly in front of Boyce and the Everett bench, Coggins fired a pinpoint pass to a wide open Santos Do Rosario, who calmly knocked down the winner.

“We’re a great team, and I’ve always trusted them,” said Santos Do Rosario. “We’ve always known we’ve had that defensive [prowess].”