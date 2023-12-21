For the players who built the dynasty, watching these Patriots is painful, but something they just won’t quit

As New England has careened toward the bottom of the standings, those who helped shape two championship eras have been forced to sit through an unsettling season. One where the prospect of facing their old team — particularly late in the season — isn’t the doomsday scenario it was for opponents for so many years.

FOXBOROUGH — For many ex-Patriots, the 2023 season has been a particularly tough watch.

New England went from 2001-2019 without a losing season, making 17 playoff appearances, reaching 13 AFC title games, and winning six Super Bowls. A spot in the postseason was a birthright, and a trip to the conference championship was considered the baseline.

Advertisement

“We spent 20-plus seasons knowing we had a chance to win,” Milloy said. “Not hoping. Knowing.”

But the last four years, the Patriots have had three sub-.500 seasons, and have bottomed out at 3-11 this year. Instead of playoff preparations and Super Bowl speculation, there’s conversation about the possibility of the No. 1 overall pick, and hitting the reset button on the coaching staff and front office.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“It is tough to watch,” agreed wide receiver Deion Branch, the Super Bowl XXXIX MVP who won a pair of rings with the Patriots. “All the guys, we’re all super prideful and all passionate about the game and the team we played for for so many years. To see this is tough.”

“I’ve been frustrated,” said wide receiver Chris Hogan, who won a pair of titles with New England and made three straight trips to the Super Bowl.

“I’m so emotionally drawn to this team because of what I did for this team and what I’ve experienced with this team and what, the teams that I was on, what we were able to accomplish every single week. It’s been difficult.”

Advertisement

Milloy made it a point to note the culture of winning didn’t necessarily start in 2001. Instead, the foundation was laid in the mid-1990s with a series of successful drafts. In 1995 and 1996, the Patriots drafted Milloy, Ty Law, Curtis Martin, Tedy Bruschi, Ted Johnson, and Terry Glenn. Law and Martin made the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while Bruschi was a slam dunk for the Patriots’ Hall.

“We took so much pride in turning the persona of the Patriots around when all of us initially got there in the 1990s,” Milloy said of the drafts, which happened during the Bill Parcells era. “We were all drafted to change the narrative, and we did it. We built a great foundation there, one that teams carried on after us.”

Of course, a sizable reason for the slide can be traced to the departure of Tom Brady following the 2019 season. Each player made note that Brady’s mind-set permeated through the rest of the roster.

“And we all benefited from it,” Milloy said.

That being said, each former Patriot says they don’t necessarily have a beef with the current roster. The talent gap has just reached a point where it’s too dramatic for them to compete consistently against the rest of the league.

“Nothing against them boys in there now, but we were built different,” Milloy said.

“I can tell you that watching this team, when they’re able to pull together, I do feel a sense of pride,” Hogan said. “I’m very proud to watch them play a specific type of football. I understand we don’t have all the pieces and there’s going to be mistakes, but you give me energy, you give me effort, we’re good.

Advertisement

“We don’t have a single guy that’s on the field that’s walking off the line of scrimmage. You know, not blocking a guy down the field, or just walking off the field with his head down, shoulders slumped back,” he added. “It’s a long season, but the effort has been there. Maybe we haven’t had the playmakers, but I can’t fault their effort.”

In the end, the pain and frustration is palpable with the players who helped build the brand over decades. But many say they’ll keep watching regardless, hoping for better days.

“It’s painful,” acknowledged Kevin Faulk, a three-time Super Bowl champion. “But I’m still going to root for them. I’m still going to wear my Patriots gear down here in Louisiana. It’s one of those things, you can’t win ‘em all. You know fans from all over now are asking me, ‘What’s going on with your Patriots now?’ It’s like anything in life — cycles come around. You have to be able to deal with it and move on.”

“It’s just a hard reality check,” Milloy said. “But I think when you ask people who grew up on the success, fans who followed the team, and you gave them both scenarios: 20 years of success and a few bad years, or a team that just sucks, you’d still take the 20 years.

Advertisement

“We had a sense of pride about it, and that never goes away. None of that can be taken away from us.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.