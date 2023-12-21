Prized Japan pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is narrowing his field to finalists. Are the Red Sox still in the hunt?

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the Giants have been informed they’re out of the mix for the three-time Sawamura Award winner, and the “expectation is he will end up in LA or NY.” While it is not yet known if the Red Sox have likewise received official word they’re no longer involved, according to one major league source, the Sox were among teams that had been involved in the Yamamoto sweepstakes that showed amplified interest in one or more other free-agent targets on Thursday — a possible sign that the team felt the likelihood of a winning bid for Yamamoto was waning.

Prized free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is getting closer to choosing a team as he prepares to come to Major League Baseball from Japan, and it appears the 25-year-old has narrowed what had been a robust field of suitors.

Of course, the Sox always had been viewed by the industry as something of a long shot. Most in the industry felt Yamamoto was likeliest to end up either in New York with the Yankees or Mets, or as a member of the Dodgers. In a recent survey of a dozen members of the industry, all but one identified the Yankees as their expected destination for the young righthander, whose combination of elite command and pitch quality positioned him as an ace on the market at an age (25), when such a talent is almost never available.

As of Monday, the field for Yamamoto was believed to include the Yankees, Dodgers, Mets, Giants, Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Phillies, with an expectation that teams might be ready to commit historic sums — $300 million or more in a contract, plus a posting fee to Yamamoto’s NPB team, the Orix Buffaloes, of more than $40 million — to secure the services of the pitcher. Multiple reports had the Yankees, Dodgers, and Mets still involved as of Thursday night.

Now, it appears that the field is narrowing to finalists, with one industry source suggesting a decision by Yamamoto could come within 48 hours.

