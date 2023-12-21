Rams move into No. 6 seed in NFC with well-balanced attack over Saints

With its second win in five days during a self-described remodeling season, Los Angeles also jumped past Minnesota (7-7) and moved to sixth in the NFC standings in its bid to secure a wild-card playoff spot and an increasingly possible opening-round showdown with the Lions — Stafford’s team for 12 seasons.

Kyren Williams rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Demarcus Robinson added 82 yards receiving and another score in the fifth victory in six games for the Rams (8-7), who are above .500 for the first time since Week 1.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Puka Nacua had nine catches for a career-high 164 yards and a score, and the Rams surged forward in the NFC playoff race with a 30-22 victory over the Saints on Thursday night.

Los Angeles led, 30-7, with 12:44 left in the fourth quarter after scoring on six of its first eight possessions, but allowed the visitors to make it interesting for the second straight week.

Derek Carr threw TD passes to Juwan Johnson and A.T. Perry on the Saints’ next two drives, with a 2-point conversion trimming the Rams’ lead to eight points with 3:53 to play.

But Nacua recovered an onside kick and then got a key first down on a 9-yard jet sweep, and the Rams ran out the clock on their fourth straight home victory.

Carr passed for 319 yards and hit Rashid Shaheed for an early 45-yard TD for the Saints (7-8), whose two-game winning streak ended with a painfully slow start and 458 yards allowed.

Although this loss hurts its chances, New Orleans is still in serious contention for a playoff spot and the NFC South title because it finishes the season with two games against division opponents, starting with Tampa Bay on New Year’s Eve.

Stafford had yet another outstanding game down the stretch. The 15-year veteran has 14 touchdown passes and one interception in the Rams’ last five games, and he has thrown multiple TD passes in five straight games for only the third time in his career.

Williams, who missed four games at midseason with a sprained ankle, still became the Rams’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Todd Gurley in 2018 with his latest impressive burst. He has six 100-yard performances in his last eight games.

Nacua also had the most productive game in the last two months during his breakout rookie season, while Robinson caught a TD pass in his fourth straight game.

Los Angeles went 95 yards in 14 plays while consuming more than half of the first quarter on its opening drive, which ended with a fourth-down TD pass from Stafford to Nacua. New Orleans had allowed just one touchdown in its previous 12 quarters.

Los Angeles led, 17-7, at halftime when Stafford led a 35-second scoring drive that ended with a short TD throw to Robinson in the final minute.

After Rams safety Jordan Fuller intercepted Carr’s long pass on New Orleans’s first drive of the second half, Stafford led another TD drive ending in three consecutive runs for 27 yards and a TD by Williams for a 27-7 lead.

The Saints had three drives end when they failed on fourth down in Rams territory. Chris Olave finished with nine receptions for 123 yards.