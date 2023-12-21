Travis Kelce hopes Chargers hire a ‘trash’ coach — and not Bill Belichick

For it to even be a possibility, Belichick would first have to part ways with the New England Patriots, whom he has coached for the past 24 years. This season, though, has seen the formerly dynastic club bottom out with a 3-11 record after also posting losing seasons in two of the previous three years.

"I don't want to see it," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast. "I hope they get some trash-[expletive] coach who nobody knows."

Travis Kelce is a big fan of Bill Belichick. So much so that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made it clear Wednesday he would be much happier if the division rival Los Angeles Chargers hired someone else to be their next coach.

The fall from grace has led a number of observers to wonder if Belichick is entering the final few games of his Patriots tenure. That, in turn, has led to plenty of speculation linking him to various current and expected vacancies around the NFL, including that of the Chargers, who fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco last week.

Kelce's older brother and podcast co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, had no reservations about endorsing Belichick for the Chargers and all other coach-needy teams.

"People are saying Bill Belichick might be the front-runner for the head coaching role," Jason said of the Chargers' situation. "Yeah, no [expletive]. Bill Belichick is going to be the front-runner for any head-coaching role. If he is available, I think everybody is going to want this guy."

At another point in the podcast, Jason said to Travis: "The Chargers have some great pieces. Who do you think they should go after as the next coach?"

"Go get like a young, never-heard-of college coach. I don't want a [expletive] good coach to come into [expletive] my division, dude," the 11th-year tight end replied. "I hope they [expletive] hire some jabroni, man. I hope they hire two [expletive] jabronis who don't know what they're doing and we're talking about this [again] in three years or two years. Just doing the same thing, rinse and repeat."

Travis got an up-close look at Belichick's coaching acumen Sunday, when the Chiefs beat the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. Immediately following the 27-17 win, Kelce made a point of sharing a moment with the 72-year-old, six-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

"I just mentioned how much I respect him and how much it's always the biggest challenge I go up against in the National Football League, going up against one of his defenses," Kelce said Wednesday of the encounter. "I just wanted to make sure he heard that from my mouth because it's been a pleasure going up against him all these years."

Although Kelce has won five of his six regular season games against the Patriots since Coach Andy Reid joined the Chiefs, Belichick has gotten the win in two playoff meetings, including a heartbreaking defeat for Kansas City in the AFC championship game in January 2019. That was when New England still had Tom Brady, and Belichick's 28-36 record following the legendary quarterback's departure has led some to question whether the coach deserves to be quite so revered.

To Jason Kelce, however, Belichick still has a remarkable ability to get "the best out of everybody that plays for him."

"He's such a phenomenal coach, it's weird hearing things that are being said," the 36-year-old center, who has been named first-team all-pro five times, said on the podcast. "It's hard to imagine a guy of that stature not being coveted by anybody in the NFL."

There already have been reports out of Boston, though, that Patriots owner Robert Kraft has decided to move on from Belichick. Travis Kelce said on the podcast that when asked Sunday if he thought that was the last time he would play against the coach, he replied, “It might not be here [in New England] - whatever the situation is going on here, it might not be it - but I think that guy’s got some football left in him.”